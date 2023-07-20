It's Throwback Thursday. "Secrets of the Eastern Shore's" Jim Duffy has the story of how Eastern Shore Virginia farmers turned rags to riches with potatoes.
Treating Lyme Disease with acupuncture. We see how it's done.
The largest outdoor painting competition in the country is back on Delmarva. How Plein Air Easton is making mental health a priority.
And, Baltimore Shrimp is what we're cooking in the DelmarvaLife kitchen-thanks to The Shrimp Boat.
The Friends of St. Jude are hosting a Music Festival featuring Jimmy Charles and more, we're getting a preview.
We join Mr. Food in the test kitchen for this easy Amish recipe is a farm favorite, made from ruby red tomatoes bathed in a tangy homemade marinade.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.