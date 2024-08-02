If you're looking to spruce up your kitchen or do a complete remodel, you'll find it all at Kitchen Concepts, and we take a tour of some of their latest
work.
We are in the test kitchen with Mr. Food with a bundle of goodness with our recipe for Garden Chicken 'n' Veggies.
We invite you to browse our list of adorable adoptable fur balls on another edition of Pet Connect.
The Christine Havrilla Duo takes to the Mid-South Audio stage to jam out with their latest genre-bending original music.
Pizza lovers will rejoice when they see the unique recipe BIG 107.7's Steve Monz is putting together in the DelmarvaLife kitchen.
Fridays are for the funnies, so we share a few stories that tickled our funny bone during the week.
Pizza Cone Recipe:
Large Tortillas - Bigger the tortilla, the more stuff it can hold
Cut tortillas in half and roll into a cone. Secure with a wooden toothpick.
Place on a cookie sheet open side down or place on an upside down muffin pan.
Bake in the oven for 10 minutes at 375 degrees.
Remove from the oven and remove the toothpicks. Then place 1 small meatball inside at the bottom of the cone to plug the hole.
You can make your own meatballs if you prefer. For convenience I used small Italian meatballs in a bag. (In the frozen section)
Then "Paint" the inside of the cone with tomato sauce using a pastry brush. You can spoon it in, but it makes the cone more messy to eat.
Then add a layer of shredded mozzarella cheese, followed by 1 or 2 meatballs and another layer of cheese.
I placed my prepared cones into the holes on a taco pan. But all you have to do is place the cones into the the slots in your oven's shelf. Just remember to put a cookie sheet under it or your oven may become a mess.
Bake at 375 degrees for 8 minutes or until the cheese is melted on top.
Remove from the oven and enjoy! Just be careful. They may be hot on that first bite.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.