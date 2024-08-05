We sent James to meet with a young lady who participated in the Soapbox Derby World Championship and checking out her racer.
The National Night Out is coming to Northside Park, and we're finding out what the Ocean City Police Department is doing to celebrate it's first responders.
Captain Rich Wiersberg pays us a visit to share a brand new list of fugitives for Most Wanted Monday.
It's another Shopping With Kelly segment, this time she's headed to Tyndall's Casual furniture to check out their outdoors collection.
For Mamma Mia Monday, we step into the DelmarvaLife kitchen with Chef Joe Bellia making a tasty pasta primavera dish.
The we join Mr. Food in the test kitchen making a Beefy Garlic Pizza that is calling your name and we bet it'll be your new favorite go-to dinner recipe, for pizza party occasions.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.