The X-Squad dance team takes James under their wing to explain how they teach their steps and show him a move or two. )
Performance art comes to life on the Freeman Arts Pavilion, and they're showing off their upcoming lineup of shows.
We'll share how you can experience all the art, culture, music, and food that help celebrate African-American culture at the AFRAM Festival.
It's out to the parking lot to meet up with The Eastern Shore Corvette Club as they hand out some big check to some charities.
We're in the middle of National Oyster Week, and the city of Princess Anne stops in with some fresh oysters.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.