Helping the families of fallen law enforcement officers is what the Hogs and Heroes Foundation is all about, we'll tell you about their upcoming ride.
This pooch is named Princess, and she's just one of the cuties on today's Pet Connect looking for a new home.
Soulful, powerful, and rockin' blues is what we're hearing when Judy Sings The Blues is on the Mid-South Audio stage.
A splash of olive oil, fresh pasta and veggies combine for a colorful and light BLT pasta salad in the DelmarvaLife kitchen with Una Bella Salute.
We end the week with a few laughs we stumbled across with another Friday Funnies.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.