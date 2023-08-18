How can we help reclaim our river? Today at 5, Nanticoke Nan gives us a recycling quiz and shows us how to support Monarch Butterflies.
We preview the Delmarva Baseball Weekend event that supports America's Heroes.
The 2023 Heacook Fest is still happening, Don't worry! We'll tell you how you can enjoy all the music and fun.
And We'll tell you about the Delaware Botanic Gardens and their vibrant vegetation and events in store for visitors.
Katie Shares her review for her latest pick from Katie's Book Club!
Join us for DelmarvaLife today at 5.