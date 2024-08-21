Those seeking employment need to make a great first impression, and that's what the Dress For Success campaign from the Wicomico Partnership for Families and Children joins us to discuss.
An elegant black tie affair that helps fund scholarships is the topic of conversation we're having with the president of the Dream Keepers Foundation.
The need for Meals on Wheels in the community is growing, and we're previewing the Hats and Heels event that'll help them continue to provide their critical services.
We sent James to a wildflower farm to hear the story of how Landmark Insurance helped them get their business off the ground.
They're delicious peachy treats, and that's what an expert baker is helping us making in the DelmarvaLife kitchen.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.