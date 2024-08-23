Celebrating the first people of the first state, that's what you'll find at the 46th Annual Nanticoke Indian Powwow, we'll share how to join in.
We get an inside look on how the Salisbury University Police Department helps coordinate plans to keep students, staff, and faculty, safe.
Alice and Greta Grumbles are just a couple of the pooches you'll find on our new list on today's Pet Connect.
Steve Monz is in the DelmarvaLife kitchen with a unique recipe for simple and delicious dog treats.
Sweet Potato Dog Treats
1 Sweet Potato
2 Eggs
1/4 cup Unsweetened Apple Sauce
2 and 1/2 cups Whole Wheat Flour
Preheat Oven to 350 degrees.
Cook Sweet Potato in microwave on high until tender. About 5-6 minutes
Let it cool, then cut in half and scoop out the middle into a bowl. (About 1 cup)
Mash the sweet potato with a fork.
Mix Whole Wheat Flour, eggs and apple sauce into the sweet potato in the bowl until a dough forms. Roll out the dough on a wheat flowered surface to about 1/2 inch thickness. Cut out with a cookie cutter or knife and place on an ungreased baking sheet.
Bake 35-45 minutes until crisp. Let cool on the sheet or wire rack.
Important: Keep them refrigerated to make them last longer.
Now Let The Dogs At Em'!
We're yucking it up in Historic Studio D with some Friday Funnies.
Mr. Food is in the test kitchen with a recipe for a bumbleberry Pie that is basically a pie made from a few different kinds of berries. In other words, it's a mixed berry pie. In our version, we use blackberries, raspberries, and blueberries and it's delicious!
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.