Celebrating color, culture and companionship. Today on DelmarvaLife, we're getting all the details on the 45th Annual Nanticoke Indian Powwow.
The complex emotions and situations Vietnam war Veterans experienced are Captured in a new Book we preview.
The Delmarva Home Show is preparing to debut their tenth episode, we're hearing about the great places they highlight.
And we've got some soothing songs on the Mid-South Audio stage thanks to Endless Ember.
We've got a pair of cute rabbits and more fuzzy friends on today's Pet Connect.
Steve Monz steps into the DelmarvaLife kitchen to ship up a delicious Dessert Dip.
Recipe:
Big Brownie Batter Dip
1 Package Brownie Mix (Dry) 18oz
1 8oz package of cream cheese
2 Tablespoons milk
I container of Cool Whip 8oz
1 cup mini chocolate chips
Pretzels, cookies, fruit for dipping
Soften cream cheese and beat with a mixer until smooth.
Mix in cool whip until smooth.
Brownie Mix **IMPORTANT** Microwave dry brownie mix for 1 minute 15 seconds stopping every 15 seconds to stir so it doesn't burn. This is called "Heat-Treating" the flour so it is safe to consume raw.
Add the brownie mix and milk to the cream cheese and cool whip. Mix until smooth then fold in chocolate chips, save a couple to sprinkle on top.
Serve immediately or cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate. Serve with pretzels, cookies, fruit or anything that goes with chocolate! There are no rules for what you dip! Enjoy!
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at 5.