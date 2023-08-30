What's Happening Today.png

There is fresh leadership at the zoo!  Today at five we sit down with the new Director of the Salisbury Zoo hearing about their future plans. 

Proper rest is critical for us and our kids - we've got some pro tips about how to ensure that good sleep

We're learning about how you can help- put your touch on a brand new Mural Project in Greenwood. 

We're showing some love to the Toys For Tots organization and sharing how families can apply for toys. 

The Underground Railroad on the Eastern Shore is the focus of a new play we review from the Salisbury Community Players.  

And we're putting together the perfect game time snack ahead of the fast approaching football season.   

Recipe:
 
You'll need 1 can of crescent roll dough
Parmesan Cheese
Mozzarella Cheese
1 package of little smokies sausages
Butter
Italian seasoning
Smoked Paprika
 
Lay out the crescent roll dough flat, cover in as much cheese as you like, and place the sausages on the dough. Roll into a flat tube shape and score. Repeat as desired. Curl the tube on a flat baking surface. Melt butter and add spices. Paint and apply butter to the top of the curled tube and bake at 375 degrees F for 15 minutes.
 
Join us for DelmarvaLife today at five. 

Recommended for you