No harm, plenty of "fowls"
Today at five, we preview this year's event honoring the Delmarva tradition of Decoy Carving.
We also discuss a film highlighting how "Americans with no Address" need our help.
Our friends at Key Financial Services tell us why finance management is so important and how they can help.
Captain Rich Wiersberg of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office highlights some fugitives for you to be on the lookout for.
and Joe Bellia of Joe's La Roma makes us a Sizzling Seafood Appetizer for Mamma Mia Monday.
Join Us for DelmarvaLife, Today at Five