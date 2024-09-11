A strong day at school means solid nutrition, and we have a dietician with us to explain why that is so important and shows us how to assemble healthy lunches..
T-Mobile is sharing a great opportunity for local high school football teams and how they can win a massive upgrade for their organization.
Having healthy hearing means more than just being able to listen to what people say, Mast Audiology explains how to achieve this.
The Wicomico County Education Foundation explains how they're working hard to support students with funding and care during the school year.
We're on the Mid-South Audio stage with CustomFit360 with a punchy boxing lesson with one of their clients.
Pickleball Smash is a free clinic to introduce people to the sport at Worcester Prep in Berlin. Tutorials, techniques, and games will all be on display. The event takes place on Thursday, September 19th from 6-8 PM.
Pickleball link: https://pklnpickleball.com/
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.