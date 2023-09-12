They say it all starts with the soil. Today at five, we learn how helping your yard grow to it's perfect potential is easy from experts at A.C. Plant and Turf.
The Inaugural O.C.R.V. van and lifestyles show is coming to the Roland E. Powell Convention Center next month, we've got a preview
TidalHealth supports their patients prior to surgery with their pre-operative education program, we'll tell you more.
And Forgotten Fifty Distilling is in the DelmarvaLife kitchen with their "Scotty" Sandwich and a sweet bread pudding.
Basil Mayo
Ingredients: 1 Qt. Mayonnaise, 2 C basil oil
Preparation: Combine ingredients till Smooth
Basil Oil
Ingredients: 8 C Basil (packed), 4 C Olive Oil, 1 C water, 25 cloves of garlic, 2 tsp crushed red pepper, 2 tsp salt.
Preparation: Add everything but oil to robocoupe, add garlic to robocoupe & mince, add basil & pulse till rough chop, add to a mixing bowl, whisk in oil & water, red pepper & salt.
Whiskey Sauce
Ingredients: 1 C butter, 1/2 C bourbon, 1 Qt. powder sugar, 2 C cream
Preparation: Milt butter & remove from heat, add sugar to melted butter, add bourbon, add cream, mix till smooth.
Bread Pudding
Ingredients: 3 G. bread cubes cut into 2" cubes, 1 G. half & half, 3 lbs. butter, 1 Qt. brown sugar, 2 C sugar, 3/4 C vanilla, 20 eggs
Preparation: put bread in a mixing bowl, pour over half & half, melt butter in pan, add sugars and set aside, whisk eggs in a bowl, add vanilla, add warm butter & sugar mixture, pour over bread, toss gently, pour into baking dish cover with foil.
Bake 1 hour at 350 degrees, remove foil & bake 15 minutes more.
Big 107.7's Steve Monz drops in to talk about our favorite football foods.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.