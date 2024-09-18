Get ready to back the blue and enjoy some barbecue, we're talking about Dagsboro Police Department's Night Out along with K-9 Buzz.
Chef Zeus from Benvenuto Restaurant is in the DelmarvaLife kitchen showing us how to make mussels all'amatriciana.
We're getting a special preview of the brand new season premiere of the 47th season of the popular reality show "Survivor."
Sweeping and complex melodies fill the Mid-South Audio Stage as pianist Thomas Gaffney performs.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.