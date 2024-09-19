Women Supporting Women is an organization that strives to support those that are battling breast cancer, we'll hear all about their upcoming event.
We'll share how anglers across Delmarva are coming together for The Tangier Classic and raise money for a resilient young boy with complex medical conditions.
Music has deep roots on Delmarva, and we hear how one native, Andrew Baylis, has gone on to be a CMA nominated producer in Nashville.
Gorgeous goldenrod plants are in bloom, our resident gardening expert Ginny Rosenkranz brings some in to share with us.
Chef Thomas O'Neil from Suicide Bridge Restaurant shares upcoming event details and makes a creamy Choptank Pasta.
Then we join Mr. Food in the test kitchen making a Spinach and Cheese Stromboli. Refrigerated pizza dough is our shortcut to making this tasty meal in less than 15 minutes. It's a quick and easy vegetarian stromboli recipe that's guaranteed to fill you up.
