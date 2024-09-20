Kaiser.jpg
It's an incredible story of a resilient author who wrote a book of devotion and inspiration, we're with Leah Dixon
 
A spiritual and musical celebration can be found under a humble tent as we preview the Old Fashioned Tent Revival by The Mill
 
We're checking out some seasonal fall sips over at the Spice & Tea Exchange in Rehoboth. 
 
Plenty of cute cats and dogs get featured on our new list for Pet Connect. 
 
Salisbury University is gathering the community for a huge football game event complete with fireworks, we've got all the details. 
 
Lawrence Tyler sings us some songs to sooth the soul over on the Mid-South Audio stage.
 
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five. 

Recommended for you