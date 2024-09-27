Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers this afternoon. High 78F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.