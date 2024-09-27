Plenty of classic cars and vintage aircraft are on display at the 15th annual Wings and Wheels Fall Festival, we've got all the details.
We've got a story full of treasure, pirates, and even some ghostly apparitions as we welcome back author and amateur historian Andy Nunez.
Turning disabilities into functional abilities is the goal of the FLY Empowerment group, they visit to tell us how the help students.
We check out all the fall fashions over at Vernon Powell with another edition of Shopping with Kelly.
Chef Zeus is bringing all the seafood into the DelmarvaLife kitchen as he shows us how to make lobster pescatore.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.