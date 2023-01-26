Think about the word unstoppable. That's the kind of support and hope that people with a cancer diagnosis need. Today at 5 we're joined by Unstoppable Joy, who take that support beyond traditional medicine with self-care and positivity.
What better way to support our children than with youth programs that embody a "home away from home" atmosphere. Children's Beach House is talking about their mission and an upcoming event you'll want to check out.
a cane and a big grey beard on a world class dancing guru. His name is Wayne Reese! We get treated to an energetic dance demonstration and find out how he ranked in the recent national contest.
How does a dilapidated old train station building tell a story? Secrets of the Eastern Shore Author Jim Duffy is explaining how the past and present of Salisbury are woven together with this humble structure.
Have you taken a look at your retirement funds lately? Maybe you haven't wanted to, based on what's going on financially these days. But Fear not! Up next on Delmarvalife we're speaking with the minds behind Key Financial Services about how to secure the future of your retirement dreams.
I don't need to tell you how wet and rainy it's been lately. Are you aware of the unseen damage the moisture can do to your home? We're sitting down with Austin Ireland with Dry-Tek Environmental about how they can help you prevent a costly catastrophe.
Join us, today at 5.