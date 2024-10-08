Hands on and colorful activities are amongst the best ways to get kids involved in learning, so we do a cool experiment to preview an upcoming UMES 4-H Stem Festival.
We're helping invite youth to "Fall Into Scouting" with Scouting America, celebrating 115 years of teaching them to "be prepared."
The holiday spirit is alive and well at the HALO Bargain Center, we're sharing all the details on their annual Christmas Wonderland.
Peninsula Home Care has officially adopted the TidalHealth name and they join us to explain how this partnership benefits patients.
AC Plant and Turf is working with HOA's to help homeowners keep their neighborhoods in pristine condition, we'll find out how.
We're in the DelmarvaLife kitchen getting ready for this year's Apple Scrapple Festival and making a sweet caramel apple dip.
Link to register for the Eastern Shore Running Club's Pirate Wharf 5K: https://www.esrclub.org/pirates-wharf-5k
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.