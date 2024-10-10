We kick off our DelmarvaLife Purple show with the inspiring story of Scot Michel, and how his recovery led to the formation of CAUSE The World.
The Sussex County Health Coalition joins us to share the status of opioid overdoses and substance use disorder on the Delmarva.
Food service workers are amongst the most vulnerable to addiction, and Delaware Substance Abuse & Mental Health has special training to help with this problem.
Routines can sometimes be unhealthy, and that's why Consequence of Habit discusses their approach to living a healthier lifestyle.
The Boys & Girls Club explains their Up Next program that aims to help youth prepare for bright futures.
Mental health therapy is a key component of avoiding addiction, and that's what Dover Behavioral Health System helps discuss.
