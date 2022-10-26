In The Kitchen - Pumpkin Gnocchi Image

Little delicious pillow made from potatoes --also affectionately known as Gnocchi!  We have a seasonal spin on an Italian favorite.

Pumpkin Gnocchi Recipe

Ingredients:

1 Shallot, finely chopped

1 tsp of garlic

1 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp butter

1 Cup of Parmesan Cheese, finely grated

1/2 Cup of heavy cream

1/4 Cup + 2 Tbsp pumpkin puree

salt, pepper, sage to taste

little bit of pasta water

Instructions:

Sauce

1. Sauté garlic and shallots in olive oil over a low/medium heat. Cook until fragrant

2. Add cream, stir until bubbly

3. Add pumpkin puree and stir until combined.

4. Add cheese, and stir until melted into sauce.

Gnocchi:

1. Bring water to boil

2. pour in gnocchi

3. boil for three to four minutes or until gnocchi floats to the top

4. pour a little pasta water into the sauce, strain the rest.

5. combine gnocchi in the sauce

