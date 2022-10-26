Little delicious pillow made from potatoes --also affectionately known as Gnocchi! We have a seasonal spin on an Italian favorite.
Pumpkin Gnocchi Recipe
Ingredients:
1 Shallot, finely chopped
1 tsp of garlic
1 tbsp olive oil
2 tbsp butter
1 Cup of Parmesan Cheese, finely grated
1/2 Cup of heavy cream
1/4 Cup + 2 Tbsp pumpkin puree
salt, pepper, sage to taste
little bit of pasta water
Instructions:
Sauce
1. Sauté garlic and shallots in olive oil over a low/medium heat. Cook until fragrant
2. Add cream, stir until bubbly
3. Add pumpkin puree and stir until combined.
4. Add cheese, and stir until melted into sauce.
Gnocchi:
1. Bring water to boil
2. pour in gnocchi
3. boil for three to four minutes or until gnocchi floats to the top
4. pour a little pasta water into the sauce, strain the rest.
5. combine gnocchi in the sauce