Premiered at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, it was nominated for 16 British Independent Film Awards, winning 6, including Best British Independent Film. It's up for 4 Gotham Awards and 5 Spirit Awards, including Best First Feature. The National Board of Review named it "Best Directorial Debut." It's placed number-one on over a dozen Top 10 lists, including The Guardian newspaper in the United Kingdom and BFI's Sight & Sound magazine. Writer-director Charlotte Wells in her first feature gives us a cinematic memoir, what is basically or literally a slice of her video diary.
Paul Mescal is the Irish actor who was nominated for an Emmy Award for Hulu's Normal People (2020). Ever since, he's been an actor in demand, particularly in Ireland. He's very young though. His first feature was the Oscar-nominated The Lost Daughter (2021). Some are predicting him to get an Oscar nomination himself. If so, it would be an incredible breakthrough. He plays a young, single father, named Calum Paterson, on vacation in Turkey with his prepubescent daughter.
Frankie Corio co-stars as Sophie Paterson, the 11-year-old child of Calum. She's the surrogate or proxy for Wells. She possibly doesn't know it yet, but Sophie is an aspiring filmmaker. We see her shooting videos on a camcorder, documenting her vacation with her father. It starts with her getting off the plane. It ends with her getting back on it. At first, this film feels like it's going to be a found-footage style of film where everything is just this low-quality video. Yet, the film gives us more than that. The film though is about hanging out with Sophie and Calum, watching them on vacation at a hotel, lying poolside or engaging in whatever activities at the resort, as we glean little bits of information about them.
Wells' film is doing a character study, mainly of Calum, the young father. Like Nomadland (2020), there isn't a plot here. If one is familiar with HBO's The White Lotus (2021), this film has similar vibes. Unlike that hit and Emmy-winning series, this film has even less structure. There also isn't a hook like a murder or some kind of death. The film hints at something ominous or horrific happening, but it's all for a tone that Wells is exploring. Nothing bad actually happens.
What becomes apparent is that Calum is trying to stay positive and upbeat for his daughter. Yet, it's revealed that it's mostly a mask, covering some issues or emotional problems he has. He starts out wearing a cast on his right arm. He has some kind of injury on his shoulder. He arguably could be in some pain that he's trying to conceal. He does Tai Chi and he has a book on meditation, which could be his way of dealing with whatever physical or emotional pain within him. His birthday occurs during the vacation and he doesn't seem happy about it. There are moments when he seems not engaged and actively depressed.
However, he never verbally reveals any of this to his daughter. There are times where Sophie picks up on his depression, but if questioned, she likely wouldn't suspect that anything is wrong with her dad. This film isn't interested in investigating why something might be wrong. If her dad is suffering from depression, then there might not be a why. Sometimes, depression comes upon a person with no external cause or stimulus. If so, it's just a matter of acknowledging and dealing with it. This film isn't interested in doing that either.
I suppose this film can be a visual expression of someone experiencing depression, trying to cope and cover it up. Wells could be simply wanting to depict that, as people can recognize it through subtle ways because it's likely most people's true experience. Wells' film is very well photographed and the editing is superb. There's some intriguing sound mixing early on and a shot of Mescal's reflection in a TV screen was really clever. There's some stuff regarding Sophie's coming-of-age but not much to be wholly substantial, so I was a bit underwhelmed by it.
Rated R for language and brief sexual material.
Running Time: 1 hr. and 42 mins.
Available on VOD.