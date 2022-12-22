This is the official submission from Mexico to the 95th Academy Awards for Best International Feature. This is the third time that Mexico has submitted a film from writer-director Alejandro González Iñárritu after Biutiful (2010) and Amores Perros (2000). Iñárritu has himself won four Oscars, including Best Director twice in a row for Birdman (2015) and The Revenant (2016). He's gotten a lot of accolades and rivals Alfonso Cuarón and Guillermo del Toro as the premiere Mexican filmmaker alive today.
This film is unsurprisingly about a Mexican filmmaker who is getting a lot of accolades. Many have speculated that this film is quasi-autobiographical. It's at least likely grappling with issues with which Iñárritu personally has grappled or themes that have personally affected him and his identity. Those issues include art criticism, fatherhood, nationalism, xenophobia and even racism. Iñárritu has juggled these issues separately in his previous works, but, in this one, he's able to mash them all together.
Daniel Giménez Cacho (Get the Gringo and We Are What We Are) stars as Silverio Gama, a journalist who is currently working as a documentary filmmaker. He was born and raised in Mexico, but he's currently living in Los Angeles. He's probably in his mid to late 50's. He has a wife and two children. One is an adult daughter and another is a teenage son who might be close to graduation. In fact, it seems as if his children were born in the United States.
He had a third child but that child died as a baby. It's not clear when that happened, but Silverio is continually haunted by it. He's haunted ostensibly by various other things, as the film is peppered with surreal, fantasy sequences, which reflect Silverio's fears and anxieties. Those initial, fantasy sequences are mainly about that dead baby and sets the template for the mood here. Those fantasy sequences aren't demarcated or distinguished visually from the non-fantasy ones, so it's all meant to blur together.
Weird and bizarre things will simply happen. Silverio will occasionally react to those bizarre things with an appropriate, quizzical or bewildered face. Otherwise, these things will occur without question of their reality, even though they're no question very surreal. There are sequences that are probably dreams or visions in Silverio's head but they're treated as matter of fact.
In terms of the look and style of the film, Iñárritu is doing something here akin to what he did in Birdman. That 2014 Oscar winner is notable because its cinematography was done to appear as if it were one single shot or one long, continuous take. This film isn't doing that exact thing, but so many of the scenes here are indeed done in long takes.
The cinematographer for Birdman was Emmanuel Lubezski, a Mexican cinematographer who won three Oscars, including for his work on Birdman. Lubezski made a name for himself, lensing for Cuarón and Terrence Malick. As this film played out, the style felt more like Malick than anything else, particularly Malick's films following The Tree of Life (2011). There were some shots here that felt pulled from The Tree of Life or Knight of Cups (2015), which was Malick's critique of Hollywood and Los Angeles. Iñárritu is doing a similar critique. Yet, Lubezski isn't the cinematographer here. Darius Khondji, the acclaimed Iranian photographer, instead runs the camera department, but is aping Lubezski in various ways.
If one is not partial to Malick and his camera style from The Tree of Life to the present, then one probably won't be inclined to like this film. There are a lot of things here to enjoy on an aesthetic level. There are some, striking and memorable images, like the opening and closing scenes. There are perhaps not enough to justify its running time, but the pacing never felt too problematic. It does provide a slice of modern, Mexican culture that was somewhat interesting.
Rated R for language, strong sexual content and graphic nudity.
Running Time: 2 hrs. and 39 mins.
Available on Netflix.