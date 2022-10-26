This film is the 11th entry in the so-called DC Extended Universe or DCEU. It follows such entries as Suicide Squad (2016), Justice League (2017) and Shazam! (2019). It might be helpful to have seen those films prior to this one. Yet, it's not totally necessary. The collective narrative of those previous films don't factor too much into this one. This film is basically a super-hero origin story for a character who is rather disconnected from the ones we've seen in previous DCEU titles. The reason he's so disconnected is because he lives and the whole film is set in a Middle Eastern country. Most super-hero stories focus on American characters or characters who come to make the United States their home. This one is different because the titular character isn't American and wants nothing to do with the United States.
Dwayne Johnson (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Fast Five) stars as Teth Adam, a slave in 2600 BCE, living in the country of Kahndaq. Kahndaq is a fictional country. It looks as if it might be a proxy for Ancient Egypt, but it could also be a proxy for Iraq, Afghanistan or even Palestine. Teth's son leads a slave revolt against the king who has enslaved them. Teth is given the power of the Gods, which includes super-strength, invulnerability, flight and lightning. Yet, he is somehow and for some reason imprisoned like a genie in a bottle for 5,000 years.
Sarah Shahi (Chicago Fire and The L Word) co-stars as Adrianna Tomaz, a professor who lives in present-day Kahndaq. She's like a female, modern version of Indiana Jones. She's looking for an artifact called the Crown of Sabbac. She believes this artifact has special powers that could be used to destroy her country and the world. She wants to find it and make sure it doesn't end up in the wrong hands. Her country is currently occupied by either European or possibly American forces. She sees these forces as imperialists who are only their to exploit her countries resources whether it's oil or some mineral.
However, if Teth Adam is like a genie in a bottle, then Adrianna is this film's version of Aladdin. Some soldiers from the occupying country chase her to where she thinks the Crown of Sabbac is. What she finds not only the crown but also where Teth is being imprisoned and she is able to release him. Instead of granting wishes, Teth merely kills all of the soldiers. The occupying country sends more military to try to stop Teth but he simply kills all of them too, which begins the moral dilemma driving a large chunk of this narrative.
Aldis Hodge (The Invisible Man and Straight Outta Compton) co-stars as Carter Hall, the leader of the Justice Society of America or the JSA. What is gathered is that the JSA is similar to the Justice League, which was founded by Bruce Wayne, aka Batman. The JSA was either founded by Amanda Waller, played by Viola Davis (Suicide Squad and The Woman King), or the JSA is strongly linked to Waller who is a government agent, working with super-heroes or what's called meta-humans. Carter is himself a meta-human known as Hawkman. How Carter became Hawkman or where he got his powers is unknown, but his powers might be technology-based as they seem derived from a metallic suit he wears.
When Teth is released and he starts killing people, this causes Waller to send the JSA to Kahndaq to stop Teth. What we see are some pretty fantastical and at times funny, fight scenes between the JSA and Teth. Mainly, the fights are between Teth and Carter. Their main disagreement is over the extrajudicial killing in which Teth is engaging. Teth can't argue self-defense because he's invulnerable to bullets and bombs. He could argue the defense of others, specifically Adrianna and her family, as well as the people of Kahndaq who are being mistreated under the occupation. Adrianna herself makes that argument. However, Carter's standpoint is if Teth is going to act as a protector or a kind of policing force, then him doling out extrajudicial killing is unfair and highly immoral, akin to the proponents of the Black Lives Matter movement, which is a movement that's also against extrajudicial killing. It's not lost that Carter, in this case, is himself African American or a Black person.
Marwan Kenzari is an actor who many first noticed in Disney's Aladdin (2019), the live-action remake starring Will Smith. In that blockbuster, Kenzari played Jafar, a man who wanted to take over a kingdom by going after a magical artifact that would grant him god-like powers. It resulted in him being transformed into a demonic being. Here, Kenzari co-stars as Ishmael Gregor, a man who wants to take over Kahndaq by going after a magical artifact that would grant him god-like powers, which results in him being transformed into a demonic being. Kenzari is basically playing the same character. Unfortunately, his role of Ishmael is less defined than that of Jafar.
Speaking of other things that were less defined, there were other members from the JSA that are in this film and don't factor much into things. Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I've Loved Before and The Fosters) plays Al Rothstein aka the Atom Smasher, a character who can grow his size to being six-stories tall and have super-strength. Quintessa Swindell (In Treatment and Trinkets) plays Maxine Hunkel aka Cyclone, a young woman who can control the wind. They add some charm and comic relief, particularly on Centineo's part, but, the idea that Atom Smasher and Cyclone who are basically rookies would be selected to go against Teth who has god-like powers is ridiculous. Waller points that out, but that's not enough to make it okay in this narrative.
Realistically, Superman and Wonder Woman should have been called to help the JSA. Getting the actors who played Superman and Wonder Woman in previous DCEU entries was the stumbling block, but it's ridiculous that they weren't present in the main narrative. This is unfortunately not uncommon, having seen the Marvel Cinematic Universe or MCU. The question had here is one that was basically underlying Batman's argument in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016). That question is what if you had a being with powers akin to Superman but who was evil. That question was a straw man in that 2016 film, but it had the potential to be a real question here. The film touches upon it without really delving into it. This film is mainly an excuse to have Dwayne Johnson be a super-hero and do bad-ass things, eventually ending in a similar place as The Dark Knight (2008) without any of the real intelligence of that film.
Rated PG-13 for strong violence, intense action and some language.
Running Time: 2 hrs. and 4 mins.
In theaters.