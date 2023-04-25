The opening scene involves the character of Wolfgang Mozart, which sets up this film to draw comparisons to Amadeus (1984) and the rivalry depicted in that Oscar-winning film seems like it's going to be paralleled here. Yet, that's not the case. This film is more of a star-crossed, interracial romance that's set to the backdrop of the French Revolution of 1789. The goal, however, is to shine a light on one particular Black man whose incredible contribution to Classical music and opera had mostly been lost to history.
Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Elvis and It Comes At Night) stars as Joseph Bologne, a biracial man born in 1745 on an island in the Caribbean. His mother was an African slave. His father was a French colonist who owned a plantation in Guadeloupe. When Joseph was 7, his father brought him to France to get an education. His father told him that if he wanted to survive, he had to excel and be the best in whatever he decided to do, if not everything. Joseph loved fencing and music, so he excelled in both those things and became the best in those two fields.
Samara Weaving (Ready or Not and The Babysitter) co-stars as Marie-Josephine, a high-society woman who is high-society because her husband is a military general who serves in the royal court. He reports to the King and Queen of France. This often means that Marie is left alone because her husband is gone a lot for battle or whatever. She does have a passion for acting and singing, but her husband doesn't like the arts and sees her performing on stage as akin to prostitution.
Joseph befriends the Queen of France and she makes him a chevalier, which is tantamount to knighthood, or official recognition by the royal court. Joseph tells the Queen that he wants to be the head of the Paris Opera. The Queen tells him that if he can create a great piece for that venue, then he could get the job. Joseph pitches an idea and he wants Marie to be his star. Marie would have to work with Joseph against her husband's wishes. She does and eventually, the two begin to have an affair. In terms of exploring an interracial relationship in a highly racist environment, there isn't more here than in Tyler Perry's A Jazzman's Blues (2022), which premiered at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival, along side this one. Most of the relationship between Joseph and Marie is rather dismissed through montage.
At one point, Joseph wakes up in bed with multiple White women. This was after an older White woman makes a sexual advance toward him in a crowd of people. Miscegenation doesn't worry Joseph or appears to be of any real concern. Adultery doesn't seem to bother him either. It's pointed out that racism is a thing that cause people to look down upon Joseph, but, in terms of it hindering his life, he doesn't seem all that hindered. The point might be that he's so exceptional that he manages to get through. It might be that it's an indication of his hubris, but I didn't feel as if the film truly delves into that.
When it comes to examining Joseph's racial identity, this film feels like it understands certain questions, but it doesn't go deep enough to land them effectively. For example, Joseph doesn't appear to have any Black people in his life, either friends or lovers. The film never interrogates that. When his mother, Nanon, played by Ronke Adekoluejo (Alex Rider and Doctor Who), comes to stay with Joseph, a little bit of interrogation bleeds through. A slight way is Joseph constantly wearing a white wig instead of his natural hair.
Yet, there's a scene where Joseph's mother takes him to a neighborhood in Paris that's predominantly Black. Allegedly, his mother hasn't lived in Paris for as long as Joseph, but she knows the city better than him. The film fudges the facts about his mother's time in France, but, it's odd that Joseph wouldn't be aware of that neighborhood already unless his assimilation into Whiteness is such that he has no interest, but if that's the case, this film should've delved more into that. The film nods to Joseph's possible resistance to his own Black identity. A scene mocks him for looking and perhaps acting White, but the film loses that thread for the most part. His Blackness is never questioned to an effective degree. Those questions are there in subtext or occasionally higher, but it's never fully delved.
Rated PG-13 for some strong language, sexual suggestions and violence.
Running Time: 1 hr. and 47 mins.
In theaters.