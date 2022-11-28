This is Rian Johnson's sixth feature film. His first was Brick (2006), a film that centered on a teenage detective. It was mostly critically acclaimed. Detective stories were clearly something that intrigued and excited him. However, his next features didn't really center on detective stories. Johnson instead got swept up in blockbuster and high-octane films. Knives Out (2019) took him back to where he started, and its box office success, as well as its nomination at the 92nd Academy Awards, prompted the commission of two sequels of which this is the first. This genre seems to fit him best and this film is to me his best work since Brick.
Arguably, Kenneth Branagh started the trend of Agatha Christie adaptations or inspirations. It culminated in three Agatha Christie-style films coming out this year, including this one. The trend began with Branagh's Death on the Nile (2022). It continued this summer with Tom George's See How They Run (2022). Now, we have Johnson's sequel here. Branagh is one that was doing a more faithful adaptation of Christie's work. George is one that was doing more of a satire or send-up of Christie's work.
George's film is more of a mockery but the problem is that George's film had a central mystery that was not as compelling or much of a mystery for that matter. It was very simplistic and straight-forward, not as complicated as one would expect an Agatha Christie story to be. Johnson's film is also a send-up or mockery of Christie or perhaps a deconstruction of her narratives or tropes, but Johnson succeeds because he crafts a mystery that is very compelling, complicated, twisty and very much worthy of Christie.
Daniel Craig (Casino Royale and The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo) stars as Benoit Blanc, the world's most famous and the world's best detective. He's a modern-day Sherlock Holmes or the equivalent to Hercules Poirot, the iconic detective created by Agatha Christie. Benoit behaves and dresses like a British gentleman or an aristocrat. Yet, he has a southern, bluegrass accent and twang, which is quite charming. It's revealed in this film that Benoit is gay and lives with his male partner. One day, Benoit gets a knock on his front door that leads him to a private island in Greece. There, he discovers that a group of rich people are playing a "murder mystery" game. He has to solve the game at the same time realizing that something else strange is afoot.
The film doesn't start with Benoit and it doesn't end with him either. As with Johnson's previous entry here, the supporting cast or veritable ensemble take center stage and really shine. Johnson plays with archetypes of course, probably more so than he did in the previous film, but he does a good job of sketching them out and allowing the actors to inhabit and breathe life into them. See How They Run did not do so effectively as George's characters remained virtual archetypes. Johnson makes his ensemble more integral to the plot. In See How They Run, the ensemble felt like just background filler.
Janelle Monáe (Hidden Figures and Moonlight) co-stars as Cassandra Brand aka "Andi." She was involved with a tech company called Alpha Industries. She actually helped found the company, as she was the one who came up with the initial idea and built most, if not a lot of it. However, a lawsuit was brought against Andi about whether or not she actually came up with the idea. She loses the lawsuit and has her company taken away from her. It's a plot akin to that of The Social Network (2010). The person who stole Andi's company went on to become a billionaire who has his own island. Andi's goal is to prove that her idea was stolen and the person who did it lied.
Edward Norton (American History X and Primal Fear) also co-stars as Miles Bron, the aforementioned billionaire who has his own island. He invites a group of friends to his Greek isle for a "murder mystery" game. As one can guess, much like in the film Clue (1985), Miles' invitation comes with an ulterior motive. He actually wants something from each of his four friends. That something gives each of them a motive to kill him, which is helpful because the game is about who would kill Miles. He's in effect playing a fictional game that could in fact become a real-life scenario.
It's a very Murder By Death (1976) kind of premise. However, Johnson subverts expectations and makes a lot of left turns that one might not necessarily see coming. Given such and given familiarity with the previous film, one might be able to guess certain things. Even so, there's still a lot of fun to be had here, as Johnson's comedy is sharp. Like with Knives Out, much of the humor is aimed at the wealthy and deconstructing how certain people feed off the rich and simultaneously be under the rich's thumb. He contrasts it by making his female protagonist, a working class one.
Many pointed toward Todd Field's Tár (2022) for how it takes on the so-called "cancel culture." Johnson's film is not only a film that comments on the COVID-19 pandemic, but it too takes on cancel culture. Most of the supporting cast could be considered the victims of cancel culture. Yet, as Johnson correctly points out, these people are not victims. If anything, he simply points out that they're dumb or reeking of ignorance and concerned with their own image or how they're perceived. They're mainly narcissistic or sinners of vanity. It's not unsubtle that two of them make their living with their bodies or like to show off such. In particular, Kate Hudson (How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Almost Famous) plays a fashion model and Dave Bautista (Dune and Guardians of the Galaxy) plays an online influencer who has the body of a bodybuilder and literally shows off or flexes his muscles for all to see.
As with the previous film, Johnson masterly constructs the narrative to utilize flashbacks. He presents a series of scenes and then replays those same scenes or the same timeline but from a different perspective to re-conceptualize the whole thing gloriously. Despite being longer than the previous entry, Johnson manages to make the film move at a nice clip and even feel tightly packed, making not one moment a waste of time. The final set-piece is one that is bigger and even more spectacular than the previous one. Johnson has topped himself here.
Rated PG-13 for strong language, some violence, sexual material and drug content.
Running Time: 2 hrs. and 20 mins.
In theaters for Thanksgiving week and available on Netflix on Dec. 23.