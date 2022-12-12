Guillermo del Toro is the 58-year-old Mexican filmmaker who entered a lot of people's radar with the film Pan's Labyrinth (2006), which was nominated for six Oscars at the 79th Academy Awards. It won three, including Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography and Best Makeup.
When it comes to what del Toro does best, his art direction or "production design" is where he shines or excels. Basically, the stuff that fills the frame, minus the actors. The sets and the objects are what are always incredible or intriguing about his films. The story or the narrative might not always be the most incredible or intriguing, but the production design is great.
Del Toro's Pan's Labyrinth takes place under the reign of Francisco Franco, the Spanish dictator and perceived "fascist." The film made the fascists and the fascism of that time, that of post World War I, as the enemy of that story. Here, del Toro has the film take place under the reign of Benito Mussolini, the Italian dictator and fascist. This film doesn't exactly make fascists and fascism the enemy per se, but those undercurrents are here, and they are specifically name-checked, so del Toro is obviously working with familiar themes.
He's fairly faithful to the 1883 novel The Adventures of Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi, which has been adapted dozens of times, probably close to 40 times, just in regard to film and television. The most iconic is probably the Disney version in 1940. Strangely, this is the third adaptation of Collodi's book, just this year. It follows the live-action remake that Disney released back in September, directed by Robert Zemeckis. That Zemeckis version was not well received. This one, however, is being pushed as yet another vehicle to bring del Toro back to the Oscars, specifically the upcoming 95th Academy Awards.
Del Toro attended this year's 94th Academy Awards where his film Nightmare Alley (2021) was nominated for four Oscars, including Best Picture. Del Toro stated he loved the book for which that film was based, which focused on a carnival attraction. In this adaptation, del Toro takes liberties, just as the Disney version did, and one of those liberties is depicting the villain here, Count Volpe, as one who is part of what looks like a traveling circus or carnival. Del Toro is perhaps trying to make the same point here as he did in Nightmare Alley, which is about the exploitation of certain people in the entertainment industry.
Nightmare Alley wasn't my favorite film of 2021, but there was a poetic and beautifully symmetrical idea executed in that film that demonstrated that theme of exploitation. Del Toro isn't as poetic here. Again, things like production design or art direction are wondrous. The way that his stop-motion, animated figures look and move can be a spectacle to behold, but I can't quite feel the soul or emotional depth to those figures. It's not from a lack of trying on del Toro's part.
One of the other liberties that del Toro takes with the source material is with the character of Geppetto, the Italian woodcarver. Here, del Toro makes Geppetto, a grieving father whose actual son died during World War I. In that, del Toro is trying to add an extra layer to the story that was not necessary. If anything, establishing Geppetto as a grieving father only opens the film to more questions. Geppetto is a grieving father but we never meet his wife or get any idea of who the mother was. Given the look of Geppetto, it would seem that he's old enough to have grandchildren, yet his son is only 10, so why he had a son so late-in-life is never explained.
One criticism of Collodi's book and subsequent adaptation like the Disney one is Geppetto's attachment to the puppet named Pinocchio. Why would he be so attached? Here, del Toro gives a reason, a more solid reason as to why Geppetto would be so attached, that reason being his grief over his son's death and then transference to the puppet.
It's fine of del Toro to do this. Yet, it's not an original interpretation of Collodi's idea. Steven Spielberg's A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001) basically had the same interpretation. I'm not convinced though that del Toro nails the idea of transference and how a parent might try to replicate one experience of a child onto another, especially if it's in the wake of mourning. Del Toro opens the door to that kind of parent-child dynamic using the idea of war.
Geppetto's actual child died, accidentally in war, so to have Pinocchio, the puppet he made, which comes to life due to a magical spirit, also be put in danger due to war is a good narrative to tell. There's a really interesting scene where Pinocchio talks to another child named Candlewick about war and how they don't really understand what war is about. They instead link their participation in the war to being about winning their father's love and not being perceived as a coward. I wish the film had stayed on that track and not diverted toward this magical idea of whether or not Pinocchio will become a real boy, which del Toro doesn't really answer.
Rated PG for violence, peril, rude humor and brief smoking.
Running Time: 2 hrs. and 1 min.
Available on Netflix.