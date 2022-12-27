There have been a half-dozen films, including documentaries and narratives, about Whitney Houston since her death in 2012. Those films, which have mainly been on television, have covered a lot of ground, so there's not much to learn or discover about the iconic singer. Director Kasi Lemmons (Harriet and Eve's Bayou) decides not to dig too deep but instead play the hits, as she zips through Houston's life. It's entertaining because the hits, those of Houston's number-one songs, are so good that one can't help but be entertained by them.
Hollywood has been on a roll lately to make theatrical films about all of the best-selling music artists. Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) was about Queen. Rocketman (2019) was about Elton John. Respect (2021) was about Aretha Franklin and Elvis (2022) was about the one and only Elvis Presley. Now, we have this one about Whitney Elizabeth Houston.
Even though all of those people were different with different experiences, the narratives tend to have so many similarities. Drug addiction is a common trope in these stories about successful musicians. Greedy and thieving managers are another common trope. Abusive relationships and struggles with identity are other common tropes. All of these things are present here. Seeing or rather hearing Houston's voice and the performance of her songs help to carry us through all those tropes.
Naomi Ackie (Master of None and Small Axe) stars as Whitney Houston, the daughter to her gospel-singer mother and to her city-manger father. She was raised in the church and lived in or near Newark, New Jersey. She rose to fame in the late 1980's because she has an incredible vocal range. Other actors have sung their characters' songs. Here, Ackie can only lip sync. Jennifer Hudson, for example, could do Aretha Franklin justice. Arguably, no one could do Houston justice, though some have tried, so lip sync to Houston's tracks is what we have and it's not as impactful but still moving to see.
The film tries to go into why Houston's vocal range was so incredible. It tries to do so on a technical level. In one scene, we see Whitney open some sheet music and go over the notes and musical arrangement. Yet, it's one scene in order to set up the final performance. Delving more into that technical craft would have been more intriguing.
Nafessa Williams (Black Lightning and Whitney) co-stars as Robyn Crawford, a young Black lesbian who met Whitney while in high school in East Orange. Robyn started working for Whitney after she left school to pursue music in the early 80's. Robyn's official title was "creative assistant" but she was very much like a right-hand man to Whitney, helping with various artistic decisions. Robyn stopped working for Whitney in the mid 90's. The reason is because she clashed with Whitney's husband.
Previous works have revealed that Robyn was in a romantic relationship with Whitney who was likely bisexual. This film suggests that everybody knew about it. Like in Bohemian Rhapsody, homophobia is present and pushes Whitney not to embrace her same-sex attraction publicly. In fact, the title of this film references Houston's 1987 song and there is a scene of Whitney deciding to do that song, which implies that the subtext of why she did so was due to her homosexual experiences. It's not clear how true that is, but it's an interpretation that is interesting and the film does those kinds of song interpretations several times effectively.
Ashton Sanders (Judas and the Black Messiah and Moonlight) also co-stars as Bobby Brown, the infamous R&B star who marries Whitney and fathers her one and only child. He's the legendary bad boy who cheated on her and was a general playboy who was also somewhat abusive. He was in and out of rehab and in and out of legal trouble. His relationship with Whitney though doesn't feel as significant or substantial, as it perhaps should. He feels more like a bump in the road for her.
Two things that perhaps needed more exploration was Whitney getting booed at the Soul Train Awards, which followed critiques of her not being Black enough. The other was her relationship to Kevin Costner who spoke at her funeral. Costner was also crucial in getting Houston the job on the hit film The Bodyguard (1992), as well as her doing the iconic rendition of "I Will Always Love You." Yet, this film doesn't give us a single scene of us seeing Whitney and Kevin together interacting. It's an example of how surface-level or superficial this film feels.
Rated PG-13 for smoking, drug content and language.
Running Time: 2 hrs. and 26 mins.
In theaters.