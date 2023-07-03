Harrison Ford has been playing the character of Indiana Jones since Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), which means it's been over 40 years. This fifth installment is said to be the final entry in the series. It's not surprising, given that Ford is 80 years-old in real life. As such, Indiana as a character is retiring and this film, directed by Oscar-nominee James Mangold (Ford v Ferrari and Logan), taking the reins from Steven Spielberg, features several scenes of Indiana complaining that he's too old for these adventures. Thematically, it makes sense that the film is about Indiana reflecting back upon his life. In that, playing upon nostalgia makes sense and being a kind of retrospective also makes sense. Basically, if you've seen the four previous films, then you've seen this one. This is of course emblematic of most legacy sequels these days, particularly those from LucasFilm.
This could be a negative criticism, as it could make the filmmakers seem lazy. This film sometimes thematically or other times literally re-plays scenes or beats from each of the previous Indiana Jones flicks. The Indiana Jones sequels have seemingly had a template that can feel cookie-cutter. Yet, that's blockbuster or franchise filmmaking. That's not my complaint here. My complaint is that this film doesn't lean into that nostalgia more in order to make this send-off more emotional.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Solo: A Star Wars Story and Fleabag) co-stars as Helena Shaw, the daughter of a former associate of Indiana Jones. This former associate isn't a character from the previous entries. Helena and her father are new creations for this film, which is possibly the film's first mistake. Instead of drawing upon actual history, this film invents new history out of whole-cloth. This isn't necessarily a bad thing, but, for Indiana or Indy's final adventure, having this new character pulls focus. Yes, she's his god-daughter, but even as she says, it's a meaningless title. She's tough and sassy. She could even be a proxy for Marion Ravenwood, played by Karen Allen in the 1981 film.
However, this film already gave Indy a child connected to Marion. In the previous installment, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008), Indy had an adult son named Mutt Williams. This film kills Mutt off-screen in the Vietnam War. Some people didn't enjoy Mutt in that last entry. Shia LaBeouf, the actor who played Mutt, is in legal trouble and facing an abuse trial, so he's not available. Killing off the character is an easier option, but Mangold could've replaced LaBeouf with another actor.
The film goes the easier option, which is fine. There are some actors from previous entries who do pop up here. As the final installment, the writers should have found a way to bring back all the heavy hitters, the ones still alive. Given the success of Ke Huy Quan, the child actor in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), and his thanking Spielberg for the role in that film, it's odd that no one thought to bring back Quan's character of Short Round. It's odd that no one thought to bring back Kate Capshaw's character of Willie Scott either.
If this is a final lap, a curtain call as it were, then this film should've brought back those names, those characters who hold classic status in this franchise. Jurassic World Dominion (2022) did so. Instead, this film adds another new character that needs runway in order to get us to care. This film adds Teddy, played by Ethann Isidore, a teenage boy, maybe even 12 who becomes a tag-along. The film literally gives him runway, an airplane runway, in one scene to make us care about him. Yet, aside from one moment, Teddy's presence feels superfluous.
George Lucas, the original producer and writer of these films, was inspired by film serials of yesteryear. He also wanted them to be excuses for a string of cool action scenes. For most, those action scenes will make or break one's enjoyment. For most of the action, some will call it nostalgia. Others will call it derivative, but most of the action or the various set-pieces are ones that have done before in this franchise.
For example, the opening sequence here takes place onboard a train. It's very reminiscent of the train sequence in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989). The only difference is that Spielberg staged that sequence in the daytime, so that all the beats could be better seen. Here, Mangold stages his scene at night in a lot of darkness, which makes it difficult to see much. Spielberg's sequence as most of the film had a lot of comedic moments. Mangold's version is a little bit darker in tone, as the murder and body count are probably the highest of any Indy flick here overall, particularly murders of innocent people. There's a chase scene in Tangier, Morocco, that's typical of an Indy flick and is probably the best of the whole film. It's not really worth the price of admission though.
Until now, or until the Indy films made in the 2000's, Indiana Jones had always pursued relics or archaeological objects that have a religious, mystical or even magical aspect. Since Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, the pursuit has been for scientific or sci-fi artifacts. This film sets up a possible conversation about magic versus science, but it's all set up that never really goes anywhere.
There's also this aspect about Indiana's obsession with history and his drive to preserve it by constantly putting things in a museum. There's this character trait that Indiana would never want to destroy history by destroying or even selling off artifacts. However, the film goes back on that character trait when Indiana is put in the position to destroy history in a literal sense and he doesn't have a problem with it. This point is never reconciled and that's how it chooses to end. It's odd.
Rated PG-13 for violence, action, language and smoking.
Running Time: 2 hrs. and 34 mins.
In theaters.