On its face, the comparison here is Bridesmaids (2011), which is probably the standard-bearer for raunchy comedies about female friendship. Two women and their friendship are at the center. One woman is more successful in terms of her profession than the other. There's a complication where things are tested through their interactions with other women who are unlikely friends. The film then becomes about the intricacies of a group of differing companions coming together. The other major comparison is Girls Trip (2017), a film that was essentially Bridesmaids but centering on a minority group who travel to some place and get into various shenanigans, including a drug-addled escapade and exposure of one character's genitals.
Adele Lim wrote Crazy Rich Asians (2018) and Raya and the Last Dragon (2021). She makes her directorial debut here where she combines Bridesmaids and Girls Trip but instead makes the minority group in question that of Asian women, and, yes, Lim's feature makes the narrative more about that identity and what it means to be Asian, particularly through the lens of being raised in the United States. Exploring Asian identity has been a consistent theme in Lim's work. This film though tackles the issue of being trans-racial, which is the phenomenon of a child being raised by parents who are not the ethnicity of the child.
Ashley Park (Beef and Emily in Paris) stars as Audrey Sullivan, an ambitious, up-and-coming, Asian-American lawyer. She was adopted and raised by white parents and grew up not knowing much about Asian culture. She doesn't speak any Asian language, and all of her references are to things that are predominantly White people. She would be considered trans-racial. We see her experience the problems a trans-racial person would. These include the microaggressions and even overt aggression from people who don't understand the concept of adoption or who make assumptions because of which. Seemingly, those aggressions would have happened regardless of her being trans-racial, simply due to her being one of only two Asian girls in her neighborhood and school class.
Mainly her issues come from an internal struggle of not feeling as though she fits in with any culture. She doesn't feel as though she fits with White people, despite having loving White parents. She also doesn't feel as though she fits with Asian people, despite having loving Asian friends. That struggle isn't the main thrust of this narrative. It's also not distinguished from a struggle that is common to most adopted children and that's finding their birth parents or specifically their birth mom.
Sherry Cola (Good Trouble and Claws) co-stars as Lolo Chen, an aspiring artist whose focus is body positivity and sex positivity. She could be described as simply being very horny. She lives in Audrey's garage because her art isn't financially viable yet. She does work at her parents' Chinese restaurant, while she tries to pursue her art. Lolo isn't trans-racial. Despite growing up in the same Seattle suburb as Audrey, Lolo's parents infused her with all kinds of Chinese culture and language.
If this were Girls Trip, Lolo would be akin to the character played by Tiffany Haddish. If this were Bridesmaids, Lolo would be a combination of the characters played by Kristen Wiig and Melissa McCarthy. It's clear that Sherry Cola is comically on the same level as Wiig, McCarthy and Haddish in terms of the outrageous or simply bold things she says or does.
Stephanie Hsu is fresh off her Oscar nomination for Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022). However, she got this role before all that Oscar buzz. She likely got this role because Hsu worked on the series Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens (2020), which was co-created by Teresa Hsiao, one of the co-writers here. Hsu plays Katherine Wong, a famous Chinese actress who was Audrey's college roommate. She was probably the most sex positive person in Audrey's friend group who was arguably very promiscuous but is now pretending as if she's this virginal, church girl.
She has a funny story-line involving her trying to be celibate while surrounded by some of the most gorgeous and hottest men. Katherine has to resist the leading man on set, Clarence, played by Desmond Chiam (With Love and The Shannara Chronicles), as well as the basketball player and ex-boyfriend, Todd, played by Alexander Hodge (Black Lightning and Insecure). Both Clarence and Todd are two of the sexiest and most attractive persons, so they go beyond utter temptation. Their presence results in some pretty hilarious gags, as the sexual tension builds to a point of literal destruction.
Sabrina Wu rounds out the cast as Deadeye, the cousin to Lolo. Deadeye is socially awkward and only has online friends. Deadeye is likely nonbinary, as Wu is nonbinary, using they/them pronouns. Deadeye seems somewhat introverted but they are capable of reaching out. They certainly want friends and tagging along with Audrey and Lolo is their way of trying to make friends. They are also obsessed with K-pop, which leads to a funny song that actually reminded me of a similar moment in 80 for Brady (2023).
Finally, one of the films that came to mind wasn't one that was female-centric or even Asian-centric. It was Billy Eichner's Bros. (2022), which features depictions of sex in a bold way that has become rare in mainstream or Hollywood cinema. Specifically, there's a depiction of a threesome or a sex act with more than two, which is treated matter-of-fact or as something not as unusual as some might think. Lim's feature also features a threesome. Where it goes was to a ridiculous gag but the matter-of-fact nature of it at first was a bit refreshing.
My only criticism is that the film is short and breezes by quickly not allowing any reflection or further commentary on those various sex acts. It's breezed by because it's all meant to be a joke or a setup for more pratfall comedy. Actors like Ronny Chieng, Chris Pang and Rohain Arora are game for those raunchy or prurient pratfalls, but the film itself isn't game to go beyond the physicality. I suppose I expected an episode of Sex and the City (1998) where more frank discussions about sex could be had. The word for the female genitals is spoken a lot, but spoken for the sake of being shocking, not in a way of discussing sexual pleasure or understanding the sexual act. Clearly, that's not what this film was aiming for. The raunchy sex stuff was just a springboard for a more dramatic tale of trans-racial identity, which was fine.
