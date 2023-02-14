M. Night Shyamalan directs a home invasion film, adapting a 2018 novel by Paul G. Tremblay. Home invasion is a subgenre of horror. One of the best is Michael Haneke's Funny Games (1997) and Bryan Bertino's The Strangers (2008). These films revel in sadism and sheer psychopathy. Most don't involve science-fiction or fantasy elements. Most are just slashers or torture porn. Jordan Peele's Us (2019) had an injection of fantasy or sci-fi, as that film grappled with themes of class, privilege and marginalization.
Shyamalan has arguably been on the same track. I wouldn't say that he, unlike Peele, has made films that stand out due to their social justice issues. Shyamalan's Split (2016) could be described as about sexual abuse and mental illness, even though he was criticized for his portrayal of it. Without spoiling, Shyamalan's previous work Old (2021) tackled a greater social issue, but that issue wasn't revealed until the very end in typical Shyamalan twist. This film though puts the issue more in the foreground.
Ben Aldridge (Spoiler Alert and Pennyworth) stars as Andrew, a lawyer who takes his partner and daughter to a vacation home, deep in the woods. The home is near a lake or some body of water like Funny Games. Andrew is gay but he's a gay man who has experienced a lot of homophobia in his life. His parents didn't accept him when he came out. He was also physically assaulted and put into the hospital in an overt gay-bashing.
Essentially, homophobia is the issue in the foreground, but not in the obvious way. What's at odds here is more an issue of paranoia or rejection of humanity due to the fear that they or the outside world will invoke some kind of homophobia. This film could also be about faith and religious devotion. It could be about what one is willing to sacrifice for that devotion. The problem is that faith often comes with no real evidence or proof of the higher power allegedly behind it. Typically, religious people will ascribe things as evidence or proof, even though those things can be debunked with science or logic. A good chunk, if not the majority of this film is that tug-of-war between a man-of-science versus a man-of-faith.
Dave Bautista (Glass Onion and Guardians of the Galaxy) also stars as Leonard, a teacher and school coach who is the leader of a group of people who take Andrew and his family hostage. He's very soft-spoken and gentle. Despite his giant bodybuilder physique, he's very calm and easy-going. Yet, he's capable of violent acts. In the tug-of-war, he's the man-of-faith. His goal is to convince Andrew of his beliefs, essentially convert Andrew or proselytize him. Andrew, in this case, is the man-of-science.
There have been films and television programs that have been about this tug-of-war. It's science versus faith, or skeptic versus believer. One of my all time favorite examples is The X-Files (1993), even to the most recent Lost (2004). Those shows involve thriller or horror aspects. A lot of horror involves skepticism or trying to get people to believe in something that seems impossible or fantastical. The Amityville Horror (1979) is another such example.
Some might argue that those aforementioned properties, specifically The X-Files and Lost fell apart when those shows stopped being about the tug-of-war or the debate between the skeptic and believer. Eventually, both shows had to come down on one side, ending its ambiguity, which is what Shyamalan's film does. It's odd because Tremblay's book reportedly doesn't lose its ambiguity and instead leans more into what could or could not be. Shyamalan's ending kills that ambiguity and has a more heroic, if bittersweet conclusion, which almost cheapens the narrative.
If one has seen Yorgos Lanthimos' The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017), there's a similar premise. Lanthimos' film was about a boy, played by Oscar-nominee Barry Keoghan who tells fellow Oscar-nominee Colin Farrell that someone in his family has to be killed or else bad things will happen to everyone. Here, Leonard tells Andrew pretty much the same thing.
Lanthimos' film was inspired by Greek mythology, which goes back to religious human sacrifices, prior to the Iron Age. This incurs comparisons to Biblical stories as well as reinforces the religious themes at play in Shyamalan's film. Putting religion aside though, this film could come down to a simple ethical dilemma as in Sophie's Choice (1982) or what's generally known as the "trolley problem."
What Leonard reveals is that if someone in Andrew's family isn't killed and not by suicide, then billions of people on Earth will be killed instead. It's the classic "trolley problem," which proposes killing one person, if it meant saving five. Obviously, this isn't a problem for soldiers or law enforcement. What compounds the problem is proposing that the one person you kill is a person you love.
This film loses its dramatic power because the debate isn't really there. The writing in a show like The X-Files makes the debate over science-versus-faith more engaging and insightful, even intelligent. It does so by asking smart or challenging questions. This film doesn't ask smart or challenging questions.
Rated R for violence and language.
Running Time: 1 hr. and 40 mins.
In theaters.