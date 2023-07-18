This film was released theatrically two days before the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. One of the issues that the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists is negotiating is the prevention of artificial intelligence or computer-generated images replacing actors in the entertainment industry. Stopping artificial intelligence or A.I. seems to be the union's secondary goal, next to getting more residuals or royalties for streaming service content. Yet, stopping A.I. is likely a sticking point. I raise this issue because the plot of this film is essentially the same thing. It's all about the protagonist, Ethan Hunt, played by Tom Cruise, trying to stop an artificial intelligence that's basically wanted in order to replace him and what he does.
Director and co-writer Christopher McQuarrie started production of this film years before this strike was on the horizon, but it's arrival couldn't be more timely and relevant. A lot of these Mission: Impossible films have been about covert operations against Russia or fighting terrorists abroad. Often, the films have mainly been an excuse to hang high-octane, action sequences, one after the other. Often, the plot didn't matter. Often, the themes didn't matter. These films were simply about watching Cruise perform his own stunts and have those stunts be incredible, human feats that are meant to be mind-blowing on the big screen. For nearly 30 years, this franchise has been extremely effective in that singular regard.
This is the first time in all the past three decades that I felt the plot or its themes were timely or relevant to something happening domestically in the United States. Yes, this franchise has always leaned on its international intrigue and world-wide locales that only considering timeliness or relevance to America or American interests or experiences is myopic. Yes, people can argue the films have been about the war on terror and the modern-day complications of it, but this is true of a lot of recent action flicks like the current entries in The Fast and the Furious franchise.
Many people can repeat that The Fast and the Furious franchise has a strong, if not overbearing theme of family, the bonds that create or reinforce family and the overall importance or priority of family. This film, which is the seventh entry in the Mission: Impossible franchise, has a similar theme, not of family but of friendship. McQuarrie isn't as overbearing as The Fast and the Furious franchise, but that friendship theme is very much underlined here. That theme is coupled with this idea of heroism, mixed with patriotism and the greater good or the protection of human life.
Those ideas buttress the bigger theme of being anti-artificial intelligence. This film perhaps goes a little further and can be somewhat anti-digital age. That might be an extreme interpretation of where this film stands, but it's certainly on the side of SAG-AFTRA in its stand against A.I. erasing actors. Literally, there's a scene in this film where we see the A.I., known as the Entity, erasing a person in an airport in more ways than one.
Other than Cruise, several actors from the previous films appear again. Simon Pegg reprises his role of Benji Dunn and Ving Rhames returns as Luther. Both Benji and Luther are two regular members of Ethan Hunt's spy team. Pegg is the comic relief and Rhames represents the heart. Both are entertaining or engaging in their own ways. Pegg has a significant presence with some memorable moments, particularly in the airport sequence. Rhames' role is more diminished though.
This makes way for other actors to stand out or at least have more screen-time. Henry Czerny reprises his role of Eugene Kitteridge who originally appeared in the first film, Mission: Impossible (1996) and hadn't shown up since, until now. Rebecca Ferguson also returns as Ilsa Faust who first appeared in Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation (2015). Vanessa Kirby comes back as Alanna, aka White Widow, an arms dealer who first appeared in Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018). Dealing with all these characters makes the runtime needlessly long.
Yet, the film doesn't stop with just those actors. It also weaves in even more characters, new ones specifically for this entry. Too many to name, but the two who are very notable are Hayley Atwell (Captain America: The First Avenger and The Duchess) who plays Grace, a very skilled pickpocket who becomes either a target or asset for Ethan in his current situation. There's also Esai Morales (NYPD Blue and La Bamba) who co-stars as Gabriel, the villain of this story. He's supposed to be the equal to Ethan Hunt but the evil opposite, no regard for human life and only out for power in a very cold and calculating way, almost as if he's an artificial intelligence himself, or he could be a metaphor for what SAG-AFTRA is fighting against.
As I walked away, my only thought was this film did a lot of what Fast X (2023) was trying to do but did it better. For example, both films have sequences where a car is driving down the stone staircase that are famously known as the "Spanish Steps" in Rome, but the sequence here with Tom Cruise is much more interesting. As expected, the action sequences overall are worth the price of admission, including the over-the-top train sequence at the end.
Rated PG-13 for violence and action, some language and suggestive material.
Running Time: 2 hrs. and 43 mins.
In theaters.