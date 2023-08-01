There was a little bit of controversy surrounding this animated film. First off, it's based on a graphic novel by ND Stevenson, a nonbinary or bigender cartoonist who uses he/him pronouns. Stevenson created the veritable comic book while attending the Maryland Institute College of Art, starting in 2012. 20th Century Fox bought the rights in 2015. Fox's subsidiary, Blue Sky Studios was set to produce this feature. However, the Walt Disney Company bought 20th Century Fox and acquired its subsidiaries in 2019. Two years later, Disney announced it was closing Blue Sky Studios and canceling the feature.
In 2022, in the wake of Disney's controversy with the state of Florida's Parental Rights in Education bill, aka the "Don't Say Gay" bill, reportedly three former Blue Sky Studios employees stated the film received push-back from leadership at Disney due to LGBTQ themes and a same-sex kiss. Yet, it's ironic or odd that Disney would cancel this feature when reportedly in 2021, Disney green-lit Strange World (2022), which has a LGBTQ protagonist, specifically a gay teenager of color. Maybe, Disney was trying to appease its LGBTQ employees with Strange World or it was trying to get ahead of the negative press that it knew was coming. The difference though is that Strange World doesn't have a same-sex kiss on screen. This film does. Strange World doesn't have a same-sex, male relationship as an integral part where the two express romantic love for one another. This film does.
There have been LGBTQ characters in animated films, going back to South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999). It's rare for an animated feature from a major studio to have a LGBTQ protagonist. If one does, it's akin to The Mitchells vs the Machines (2021) where that identity isn't verbalized or it isn't realized with something like a romantic, same-sex kiss. Independent productions like Queer Duck: The Movie (2006) or Flee (2021) are more groundbreaking, but this film is a step forward.
Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal and Venom) voices Ballister Boldheart, a knight living in a futuristic city that is ruled by a Queen. The knights have armor that looks like the armor of medieval England, but they have access to advanced technology like lasers and flying cars. The city has an aesthetic that's somewhat reminiscent of Coruscant in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace (1999), which is ironic because Ahmed was in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016). In this film, Ballister is getting a special honor, which only goes to people of noble blood. There is a whiff of bigotry against Ballister due to him being not of noble blood, aka a "commoner." That discrimination, which is likely classism, is more of an issue for him and not the fact that he's gay.
Eugene Lee Yang, an openly gay YouTube celebrity, voices Ambrosius Goldenloin, a fellow knight who is the boyfriend to Ballister. Ambrosius' claim to fame is that he's a descendant of Gloreth, the female warrior who is the founder of the elite knights whose role is to protect the city. As a result, Ambrosius is considered of noble blood and has a prominent role among the knights. It was nice seeing the romantic and ultimately, the physical affection between Ballister and Ambrosius, these two men, but there are some gripes. One of those gripes is that the narrative keeps the two men separated for the majority of the story.
If anything, this film has xenophobia as its predominant issue. As counterintuitive as it might sound, it felt as though homophobia and specifically transphobia should have been the outstanding themes. I understand that this feature was developed during the campaign and presidency of Donald Trump, which people criticized as being quite xenophobic. It's only within the past two or three years that there's been a sharp rise of homophobia and transphobia. Over the past half-decade or so, so many films about xenophobia have come and gone, so this one feels a bit dated or passé.
Arguably, the past few years have seen a rise in bigotry regarding race and religion that the xenophobia in this film could be extrapolated. The themes here could then still be considered as timely and relevant. However, the Blue Sky Studios employees spoke out in regard to the "Don't Say Gay" bill. They didn't speak out against any other bills regarding race or religion. The political movement that is against LGBTQ expression feels stronger and statistically might be greater, so this film not exploring it seems like a missed opportunity.
An interpretation of this film could be one that says it does address transphobia. The titular character, voiced by Chloë Grace Moretz (Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising and Kick-Ass), is ostensibly a transgender character, or the so-called Nimona is a gender fluid character. Yet, Nimona is magical and Nimona has powers that could be dangerous and in fact are dangerous. Nimona sees their self as dangerous or as a villain but in a way that Nimona embraces. Many people demonize transgender and even gay people. This film basically makes that demonization literal in a way that isn't itself transphobic, but arguably subversive.
The problem is the context under which the subversion occurs muddies the idea of the transphobia connection. The metaphor of this magical being as the proxy for trans-people falls apart because the film has all these science-fiction aspects. The people that live in Ballister's city think that their technology can protect them, particularly a Trump-like wall around the city, but the idea that all the city's residents with all their science and tech would never want to leave the city would take a great amount of control and fear that the film doesn't convey or sell. How are the powers-that-be exercising that control or fear so effectively that no one questions it?
There are other world-building questions that I don't think this film properly addresses. For starters, this story has a Queen who apparently rules over the city, but I'm not sure I understand the rules of succession. When the Queen dies, one would assume her children, particularly her eldest child, would then take the crown. That's not what happens in this film and there's no explanation as to why or what the protocol is. Does the Queen have any family? It's not clear if Ballister or Ambrosius have family either. There's none that we see or hear about. The film refers to Ballister as a "street kid" but there's no explanation as to what that means.
I might have been more impressed with this film, if it didn't feel derivative of a few recent, animated features. If one has seen, The Sea Beast (2022), Luca (2021) or Wolfwalkers (2020), then you've seen this feature. Each of those films as this one is about a precocious child, usually a little girl who is very talkative and rebellious against the status quo, if not anti-authoritarian. This child is typically magical and can transform into something else, only to be considered a monster, only to be revealed to be highly sympathetic, or exists to teach adults to be sympathetic to the so-called monsters. Also, the personality of each of the children from film to film feels exactly the same.
What can't be denied is the animation itself. The color and designs are stunning. The animation style feels different from other Blue Sky Studios productions. Blue Sky Studios is mainly known for its franchise, starting with Ice Age (2002). The only time Blue Sky Studios has impressed me is with The Peanuts Movie (2015), which integrated the hand-drawn look from the comics into the CGI. This film does a similar thing of incorporating illustration from Stevenson's graphic novel as well as other 2-D drawings, which makes the film's images pop.
