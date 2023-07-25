Christopher Nolan has adapted American Prometheus (2005) by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, which won the 2006 Pulitzer Prize for Biography. Nolan's film essentially depicts 30 years out of the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, a nuclear physicist who was recruited to the Manhattan Project, a research and development program during World War II to create the first nuclear weapon. The U.S. Army oversaw the project and appointed Oppenheimer as the director of the Los Alamos Laboratory, the scientific facility in New Mexico where the atom bomb was designed and tested in 1945.
Cillian Murphy (Inception and 28 Days Later) stars as J. Robert Oppenheimer, aka "Oppie," a dedicated and self-assured scientist from a New York, Jewish family who attended Harvard and Cambridge. His work focused on quantum mechanics, which is the study of subatomic particles. He also had a fascination with astronomy, obsessing over collapsing stars and black holes. He wrote papers and developed theories, which were brilliant, but he was infamously not good in math. He had a younger brother. He also had a wife and two children, but his family life is a bit strained and takes a back seat to his work.
Robert Downey Jr. (Avengers: Endgame and Sherlock Holmes) co-stars as Lewis Strauss, the former chairman of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission, or AEC, which was formed after World War II. Before that, Strauss was a naval officer who came from a West Virginia, Jewish family. By the time of the Manhattan Project, Strauss was promoted to Admiral and was helping to support financially nuclear physicists, which led him to Oppenheimer.
Yes, a large chunk of Nolan's narrative centers on the time from 1942 to 1945 when the Manhattan Project was most active, but the rest of the film is framed around two events. The first is Strauss' nomination to be the Secretary of Commerce in 1958. President Eisenhower appointed him, but Strauss had to undergo Senate confirmation hearings, culminating in a vote. The second event is the AEC's hearing regarding Oppenheimer's security clearance in 1954. The AEC suspected Oppenheimer of having ties to Communists. The question of his security clearance was reportedly an example of the witch-hunts under McCarthyism.
The scenes involving Strauss' Senate hearings were filmed in black-and-white. They invoke another Downey film, made in b&w and touching upon McCarthyism, that of Good Night, And Good Luck (2005). That film, directed by George Clooney, was tighter and not as bloated. Nolan's film is too long. I understand that the 1954 AEC hearings were an important moment in Oppenheimer's life. It also makes for a decent framing device, but the 1958 Senate hearings feel completely unnecessary or at best superfluous. Yes, it gives Downey a good acting reel, but it was ultimately boring because it came off as inconsequential.
One of the big themes is the Red Scare. The 1954 AEC hearings go to that theme in order to show how bad McCarthyism was and how it ruined or attempted to ruin the lives of progressive and left-leaning people, even those who were beyond brilliant and who contributed to winning World War II. Those hearings could also show how powerful or how stifling the military industrial complex is. Yes, what's revealed in the 1958 scenes, those b&w scenes, reinforce those themes or ideas, but not by much and took time that could've been focused on Oppenheimer himself.
Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place and Sicario) plays Kitty, the wife to Oppenheimer and mother to his two children. Florence Pugh (Black Widow and Little Women) plays Jean Tatlock, a mistress with whom Oppenheimer has an affair. I get why these two characters are needed. They later show Oppenheimer's past and present social contacts with people associated with the Communist Party, but, aside from one well-written scene for Blunt in the 1954 hearings, these two women are practically unnecessary as well.
When it comes to biopics about scientists, I still prefer A Beautiful Mind (2001) and The Theory of Everything (2014). Those films tell a more personal story of the scientist suffering a health crisis. Those films become more about those health issues, which wrench a more emotional story. Nolan hasn't always been the best in telling emotional stories, beyond the basic thrill of whether a mission can be accomplished or not. Nolan's previous films, Tenet (2020) and Dunkirk (2017), are both basically technical thrill rides, cold and clinical otherwise.
This film is not much better. There could have been an emotional component surrounding the two women characters, but Nolan has never been great with female characters other than fridging them or having them be objects to be moved about. Nolan attempts more of an emotional component, regarding Oppenheimer's opposition to atomic weapons in the aftermath of the war. Nolan crafts a great scene to that effect where Oppenheimer imagines what it would be like to be at ground zero of a nuclear bomb and what would happen to people around him, as they're burned by the explosion.
It's not a highly gruesome or gory scene. It is rather effective though, not only in terms of visuals but particularly in terms of what you hear. The sound design for this film is quite intricate and the mixing is quite intense. In short, it can be very loud and aggressive. The audio editing is striking in the bursts of time when it is loud and aggressive. It will likely get nominated at the 96th Academy Awards for Best Sound, and it will surely be deserved.
Technically, this entire film is very well done, but again it lacks the emotional component because Oppenheimer's fear or concern about the death and destruction that atomic weapons can or will cause isn't really realized beyond that one scene of his imagination at a speech he gives. Nolan refrains from actually depicting the actual death and destruction from atomic weapons that did occur in 1945. Nolan's film is instead all about the political hearings over Oppenheimer's so-called Communist connections. The bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki are name-checked but in a cold and clinical way. We never see images of those bombings or even the aftermath of them. We're disconnected from the damage done in those places. As such, it's difficult for us to feel what Oppenheimer feels or understand it beyond a sheer intellectual and rather basic way.
Nolan revels in the assemblage of the atom bomb and the detonation of it. We get close-ups of the pieces coming together and even close-ups of the explosion's flames in slow-motion. We never get any close-ups of the Japanese people affected or the Japanese city that was decimated. Some might argue we didn't need to see such death and destruction. I would accept that if Nolan had found a way for us to feel what happened as a result of those bombings in some other way. He could have done so by debating it more between Oppenheimer and General Leslie Groves, played by Matt Damon (Interstellar and The Bourne Identity). Damon's role is simply to be the guy to reinforce the importance of the security clearance and crack the whip for Oppenheimer to deliver the bomb quickly.
Groves was played previously by Paul Newman in Fat Man and Little Boy (1989). It might not have been the spectacle that is Nolan's film, but it tells a more concise story. It does a better job of walking us through the science behind making the bomb, as well as what life was like living at Los Alamos. It also explains the more pragmatic problems of the design and building of the bomb. Nolan's film shows us a lot without telling us much, which is probably a reversal of the criticism he got for Tenet.
Rated R for some sexuality, nudity and language.
Running Time: 3 hrs.
In theaters.