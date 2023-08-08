This is the seventh theatrical entry in the comic book franchise by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird. Eastman and Laird created the comic book in 1984. The comics were adapted into a cartoon series in 1987, which ran for a decade. They licensed the hit characters, turning them into a successful toy line in 1988. The first theatrical film was released in 1990. That film was notable as becoming the highest-grossing independent film at that point under New Line Cinema. Despite the title, that 1990 feature never felt like it was truly dealing with characters who were teenagers. They seemed like adults and teenagers in name only. This film, written by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg with others, changes that and indeed makes the characters feel more like juveniles or early adolescents.
This is both a positive and negative. The 1987 series had the characters feel more like fully formed individuals who expressed their individuality. Here, the characters are to a degree coming-of-age and what made the characters unique or distinct aren't yet formed. The characters here are discovering themselves, which is an interesting angle, but, we don't get why the characters are their personalities or have their particular tastes. They instead get lost as all variations of the same. They're all basically dude bros who know ninjutsu and who all prefer to be outside the sewer.
The only exception is the character of Leonardo who is only distinguished because he wants to follow the rules or at least do what their father says. He's also somewhat distinguished later because he's the one who develops a crush or has romantic feelings for April, voiced by Ayo Edebiri (The Bear and Big Mouth). Other than that, if not for their different colored bandanas and different choice of weapons, I'm not sure I'd be able to tell the lot of them apart. The others who aren't Leonardo with his blue bandana and katana sword rather blend together.
I haven't seen the previous and more recent entries in this franchise, so I'm not sure how much is repeated beyond the origin story of how the turtles become teenage and mutant and ninjas. However, the villain plot felt ripped from the character of Magneto in X-Men (2000). As teenagers, the characters face issues of acceptance, as well as discrimination or bullying for being different, along with isolation and loneliness. Those issues can be extrapolated into the larger story about these supernatural beings. That's fine. The villain's overall plan though felt derivative and cliché.
As usual, this is another film about what is essentially xenophobia or bigotry against those who are different. It's an important issue. It's of course the obvious theme to explore. A lot has occurred in the news regarding the alienation and isolation of young people, particularly boys. Much has been reported regarding the subsequent mental health problems or even the radicalization of such boys into acts of violence like mass shootings. That kind of radicalization could be exemplified here. I doubt Rogen and Goldberg were thinking with that amount of insight or depth, beyond just upping the stakes.
The filmmakers wanted an ending akin to Godzilla (1954) or Ghostbusters (1984), but they wanted to give the kaiju-like creature a relatable motivation, one that's tied to the protagonists. It works, but it doesn't take away from it feeling so derivative and cliché. It's the same messaging told over and over. That messaging, that of fighting bigotry and xenophobia, does need to be reinforced, if not to young people, then to adults. Yet, there's also another subplot, involving a woman who works for a corrupt organization or company that wants to make super-powered soldiers. Fantasy and action films, particularly those in comic book franchises, have juggled this idea, so that felt derivative and cliché too.
Other than Edebiri, the only other outstanding voice-work comes from Jackie Chan (Kung Fu Panda and Rush Hour) who plays Splinter, the mutant rat who is the father to the turtles. The film deals with the concept of makeshift family, particularly between creatures that normally wouldn't co-habitat, but social media videos have already debunked that. Splinter also has to face the prospect of empty nest syndrome, which is handled with amazing pathos here. It makes me feel, again despite the title, that Splinter is the more compelling character here.
I also would have been more impressed with the ending, if I hadn't just seen the same one in Sonic the Hedgehog (2020). It also felt ridiculous here because the turn hinges on a live TV broadcast. Given the fractured and divided media landscape, that turn seems unlikely. The absence of a military response makes the whole thing also feel hollow. The film jokes about a military response, but never depicts one, which also seems unlikely in a post 9/11 world that sees Manhattan under attack.
Rated PG for violence, action and impolite language.
Running Time: 1 hr. and 39 mins.
In theaters.