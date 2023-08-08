Hollywood has made so many films about Hollywood, meaning so many titles exist about artists trying to make art, or entertainers trying to make entertainment, whether it's in film, TV or Broadway. Often, it's about actors trying to act, learning the craft and attempting to succeed in getting some kind of a career. There's so much that anything new is almost instantly cliché. The filmmakers' instinct here to skewer or satirize that cliché or trope is a good instinct. However, there's nothing here that wasn't reiterated a million times in Glee (2009). In fact, this film is Glee meets The Office (2005) in terms of this narrative having a mockumentary structure.
I also couldn't get Wet Hot American Summer (2001) out of my mind. It's since become a cult classic of summer camp comedies. The gimmick here is that the focus is on children, pre-teens and slightly older, learning stage acting and other theater craft. The recurring gag is how the children are treated as adults. At one point, the children's virginity is discussed, which pushes the film into uncomfortable humor, if not totally irreverent. Some of the content is totally inappropriate for anyone under 13 even though children under 13 are in the cast. This either speaks to the mindset of the camp counselors as inappropriate or the mindset of the children being more mature.
Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen and Pitch Perfect) stars as Amos Klobuchar, a camp counselor or a teacher at the camp, but it's not clear what he does outside of this place, which is presumably only active during the summer. The only thing that is known is that he's been a teacher there for 11 years, following his being a child at the camp himself. The only other thing is that for all that time his best friend has been Rebecca-Diane, played by Molly Gordon (The Bear and Shiva Baby). Amos directs the dramas performed at the camp and Rebecca-Diane composes the music. Together, they come up with original productions for the students to put on.
The narrative takes place in the month leading up to that original production. We go through the steps of watching the auditions, the casting process, rehearsals and various things in between. I wasn't too engaged with all of that. However, at the end of the film when the original production is shown, that production called "Joan, Still" actually turns out to be an amazing show. The cast of young people prove to be very talented. Chief among them is Sebastian, a young Black student, played by Alexander Bello (And Just Like That), who is clearly a star in the making.
Jimmy Tatro (Home Economics and American Vandal) co-stars as Troy Rubinsky, a social media star who makes videos of himself hyping up his brand or some other product. He's the son of the woman who owns the summer camp. He takes over as the manager when his mother is hospitalized. He has the personality and vibe of a frat boy. He's clearly a jock who would normally never associate with the geeks and nerds who are the students and teachers here. He's not opposed to them. In fact, he wants to help them, but it takes him some time for him to get on their wavelength.
Tatro is funny and his connection to his character's mother becomes an important component, but I'm not sure his character was absolutely necessary. If Troy was totally removed from the narrative, the film wouldn't have suffered at all. It's ironic because Tatro was in The Machine (2023) in which I felt the exact opposite. The amount of time spent on Troy though diverts from the person who emerges as the true star of this film, that of Noah Galvin (The Good Doctor and The Real O'Neals). Galvin plays Glenn Winthrop. At first, Glenn is a gopher, a tech person who runs around doing backstage stuff. Galvin though ends up shining at the end in a way that is surprising. So much so, it feels odd that the film never gives us more with him that is more revealing or insightful. He recedes into the background until suddenly shoved to forefront.
Rated PG-13 for language and drug references.
Running Time: 1 hr. and 32 mins.
In theaters.