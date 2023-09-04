Based on a YA novel, it feels like a lot of the recent YA films or teen romantic comedies that have popped up on streaming services in the past five years or so. If you liked The Kissing Booth (2018) or To All the Boys I've Loved Before (2018), this one will be right up your alley. There's an added element, given that it's an Adam Sandler film as well. The hope is that it lands somewhere between Sandler in Spanglish (2004), The Meyerowitz Stories (2017) or Uncut Gems (2019). Yet, Sandler isn't as much of a presence here than in his previous films. He's more turning the floor over to his daughters, his real-life daughters, who have the lead and supporting roles.
Sunny Sandler, who is Adam Sandler's youngest daughter in real life, stars as Stacy Friedman, a teenage Jewish girl who is about to celebrate her bat mitzvah. Her best friend, Lydia who is about to turn 13, is also on the verge of celebrating her bat mitzvah. They both go to a Hebrew school. They're both in the 7th grade. They do practically everything together. They do have other friends, but Stacy and Lydia are the most bonded. Video clips going back several years prove how deep their friendship is. However, their bond is tested when Stacy starts expressing her attraction to a boy at school.
Samantha Lorraine co-stars as Lydia Gonzalez Katz, the aforementioned best friend to Stacy. Lydia can see that Stacy is liking this boy named Andy, played by Dylan Hoffman. What causes a rift is when Lydia starts dating Andy instead of Stacy. Technically, Stacy never dated Andy, but she made her feelings about him known. After an incident where Stacy is embarrassed in front of Andy, she swears him off. Lydia almost immediately begins dating him, which upsets Stacy and makes her jealous.
From Welcome to the Dollhouse (1996) to Mean Girls (2004) to The Edge of Seventeen (2016) to Eighth Grade (2018), there have been several films about female friendship and the coming-of-age of teenage girls in terms of what tests their early relationships. This film fits into that category, so much that there's nothing new here. What might be somewhat fresh to some are the rituals and customs of Jewish culture, specifically the bat mitzvah in a modern-day context. Directed by Sammi Cohen, a female, Jewish filmmaker, this narrative deals more with the party and the pageantry of a bat mitzvah, rather than the religious and responsibility aspects.
Of course, the film ends on a note that is about the religion and the responsibility. It ends on a note about doing good and giving back, which is meant to be an underlining idea in the bat mitzvah. The majority of the film though is about Stacy behaving selfishly, particularly in her pursuit of Andy. The film is told exclusively from Stacy's perspective, so we don't get much of Lydia's point-of-view. However, given the film is about their friendship, that perspective feels absent and should have been more present.
When a film is about two women or two girls fighting over a boy, it would help to give us some sense of why. Here, Andy is handsome and supposed to be the epitome of cool, but it's clear that he's a jerk and a bit idiotic. What we gather from Lydia is that she's smart enough to realize Andy is a jerk who is dumb and a womanizer, even at 13, so why Lydia would be interested in him at all is odd. For example, in The Edge of Seventeen, the boy in the center of the two girls fighting was more interesting and nuanced character with some depth and dimension. Granted, the characters in that film were older but still.
Like in Mean Girls, we're led to believe that Stacy and Lydia are outside the clique of cool kids. Lydia isn't like the protagonists in Welcome to the Dollhouse or Eighth Grade. Lydia is instead a very beautiful girl who seems very cool. I never bought that she was alienated or socially awkward. She seemed like the one who would be attracting boys, all kinds of boys, and boys more interesting than Andy. Why she would immediately jump to dating him makes no sense. It fees like a contrived plot point to have these girls at odds when it wasn't necessary.
As the film began, I was reminded of Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret (2023), especially since both films feature voice-over narration from the protagonist to the Heavenly being. That film by Kelly Fremon Craig, which featured the actress from Mean Girls, wasn't as cliché as being about two girls fighting over a boy. It was to some degree about identity and spiritual exploration. It was also to some degree about antisemitism. This film isn't attempting to tackle such serious issues. The whole thing about what it actually means for a girl to become a "woman" beyond the act of menstruation isn't addressed. The act of menstruation is simply a tossed off punchline.
Rated PG-13 for crude material, language and brief teen drinking.
Running Time: 1 hr. and 43 mins.
Available on Netflix.