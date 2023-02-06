This is the directorial debut for Kenya Barris, a Hollywood writer who has been working since the late 1990's. He's best known for Black-ish (2014), the Emmy nominated but never winning, comedy series. He's penned screenplays for cinematic hits like Girls Trip (2017), as well as panned features like Coming 2 America (2021). Even though Barris didn't write the script here, this film does feel like it could be an episode of Black-ish.
The real stamp comes from Jonah Hill who is the writer as well as the star of this project. Hill has been writing for Hollywood for a decade or so. He has story credit for 21 Jump Street (2012) and Why Him? (2016). He's the full writer for his directorial debut, Mid90s (2018). That film was about Los Angeles skate culture, which feels like a culture that Hill understands intimately. This film involves a Muslim family, a culture that feels like Hill doesn't fully understand, which is arguably the point here.
Otherwise, this film feels like another version of Why Him?, which itself is a take on Meet the Parents (2000) and even Guess Who's Coming to Dinner (1967). Why Him? leans more toward that 2000 comedy, whereas this film leans more toward the 1967 classic. Hill plays Ezra Cohen, a man who works in the finance industry, possibly pulling from his Oscar-nominated performance in The Wolf of Wall Street (2013). One day, Ezra meets Amira Mohammed, played by Lauren London (Madea's Big Happy Family and ATL). Amira is a fashion designer.
Ezra is White and Jewish. Amira is Black and Muslim. Theirs is an interracial and inter-religious relationship and the film milks that fact, but not through personal issues that Ezra and Amira have. It's more through the issues that their parents have. The remake of Father of the Bride (2022), as well as Our Family Wedding (2010) centered on an inter-cultural couple where the parents battled each other, specifically the fathers of the couple. Here, it's instead the parents at direct odds with their prospective children-in-law.
Eddie Murphy (My Name is Dolemite and Coming to America) co-stars as Akbar Mohammed, a Muslim convert who has become really religious, heavy on God and prayer. We never see him praying. His Islamic faith isn't too much on display or seen that much in practice. His faith feels more like a crutch to further his militant blackness. For example, he prefers dark-skin, Black folks, despite the fact that his wife, Fatima, played by Nia Long (The Best Man and Love Jones) has a White grandfather.
The film has Akbar as being borderline antisemitic. We get hints of that during a scene where he praises Minister Louis Farrakhan without repudiating his antisemitic comments. However, Akbar's gripes are in general a kind of anti-whiteness. Yet, the film is never brave enough to call out on Akbar's racism. There is a funny moment akin to White Men Can't Jump (1992) that puts Akbar at a disadvantage, but the assumption goes more to Ezra's physical shape than his race or ethnicity.
Speaking of which, Jonah Hill has had body-image issues where he lost a lot of weight a decade ago but then put it back on. He recently made pleas for people to stop commenting on his body, good or bad. Not to be disrespectful but, Hill is playing the romantic lead and there is a scene that implies his character had sex, but that scene never depicts the actual intimacy. Not that it was necessary, but an actor his size or an actor that would be considered "plus-size" having a love scene would have been more honest and equitable to what's probably the majority of men in America.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep and Seinfeld) also co-stars as Shelley Cohen, the mother to Ezra. She is in a lot of ways what Jordan Peele was spoofing in Get Out (2017). She's called tone deaf where she constantly makes awkward statements that she thinks are complimentary but are condescending. It also shows Shelley engaging in tokenism of Amira. Otherwise, her problem is her inability to be quiet and listen without making assumptions. She could be considered the typical, Jewish mother from a family that one sees in films like Shiva Baby (2021), but her awkward, racial statements speak to something else.
The majority of the film is built on cringe comedy. It's also one microaggression after another. It's weird because the film begins with the comedy stylings of Sam Jay who is less cringe and more self-aware and sharper, especially when it comes to race and sexuality. For the film to regress from that smart comedy to the more cringe and microaggression felt lame and tired.
