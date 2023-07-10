10. EXTRACTION II by Sam Hargrave - Chris Hemsworth proves himself an action star in the traditional sense with a literal run-and-gun thriller that features some incredible shootout sequences, including a signature, simulated, long, continuous take that goes for 20 minutes. It's the rare sequel that is better than the first. It's certainly better in terms of some of the character dynamics, motivations and optics. It's not necessarily a better story but it felt better as far as the emotional stakes were concerned.
9. THE COVENANT by Guy Ritchie - In a lot of ways, it's different from any other film Guy Ritchie has made. Given that I haven't been a fan of a lot of Ritchie's recent films, something different is strangely refreshing, even though it could be seen as yet another example of military propaganda, or a kind of jingoism. Yet, this film is actually critical of the military in various ways, certainly critical of xenophobia or Islamophobia within the military's ranks. It's also mostly critical of foreign policy that resulted in a lot of Muslim people who assisted military operations be abandoned in Afghanistan after military operations were pulled out.
8. MARS ONE (MARTE UM) by Gabriel Martins - Every year, each country around the world submits one film to the Academy Awards, as its best representative. This was the submission from Brazil. It focuses on a Black family, struggling with social and economic issues that threatens to tear them apart. Each of the four members, the father, mother, son and daughter, get their own story lines that expose those various issues. It's understated in a lot of ways but very powerful in others. The title refers to a failed corporate venture whose shadow looms over this family.
7. LONESOME by Craig Boreham - This film is another in a growing list of queer Australian films that have been released not only over the course of the past 40 years but just in this year alone. It very much feels like a mix of Midnight Cowboy (1969) and My Own Private Idaho (1991) with a protagonist, just as mysterious and just as alluring as Jon Voight or River Phoenix.
6. ARE YOU THERE GOD? IT'S ME, MARGARET by Kelly Fremon Craig - The adaptation of the novel by Judy Blume centers on a prepubescent girl who moves from New York City to New Jersey. She then is introduced to a new group of friends who all are waiting for their menstruation period. It's a very sweet and gentle coming-of-age focusing on a young female protagonist, which is rare for a mainstream Hollywood film. However, the title refers to the fact that the film is also about growing up in a mixed religion household where the mom comes from a Christian background and the father comes from a Jewish background. A good amount of drama arises from the conflicts between the families of both backgrounds.
5. POLITE SOCIETY by Nida Manzoor - In a lot of ways, this film feels like the result of comic book culture having thoroughly infiltrated mainstream culture. This feels like an adventure for a comic book heroine, minus the super-powers. In a few small ways, it feels like an ode to stunt-people, particularly stunt-women who may not get the recognition they deserve. Mainly though, it feels as if this film is saying, "What if Quentin Tarantino was a British-Pakistani woman?" Not being an overwhelming fan of Tarantino, I still like the result of that question.
4. CREED III by Michael B. Jordan - I don't think this film is as good as Creed (2015), which ignited the Rocky film franchise in an absolutely incredible fashion. This is good for Jordan's directorial debut. It's also the first entry in the Rocky franchise not to feature its creator, Sylvester Stallone. While he might have been missed, this film is buoyed fine without him. It could be argued as instead of sequel to that franchise, it's a spiritual sequel to Just Mercy (2019), the film Jordan did about a falsely incarcerated Black man. As such, it provides an amazing platform for Jonathan Majors who plays Damian Anderson, a recently released inmate with a chip on his shoulder. Majors proves himself a talented actors both emotionally and physically and he practically makes this film his own.
3. JOYLAND by Saim Sadiq - This is the official submission from Pakistan to the 95th Academy Awards for Best International Feature. It didn't get nominated but it did make the shortlist, which is the first time that the country has done so. The film is about the patriarchal society in Pakistan and how it affects men and women who don't want to live by the assigned rules for the two traditional sexes. It especially explores the effect on people who are gender nonconforming, transgender and a sexual minority. It also delves into discrimination within the LGBTQ community itself, which is also rare in a film, be in mainstream or independent.
2. OF AN AGE by Goran Stolevski - This film could be paired with the other film on this list, Lonesome, as this film is another queer Australian film. It's very much a gay coming-of-age story that is very much comparable to Andrew Haigh's Weekend (2011). There's also this immigrant experience aspect to the film that didn't feel as prominent during my initial viewing, but there's a comparison to be made to the recent film Past Lives (2023) by Celine Song in terms of this idea of what gets left behind and the strong connections that people can feel toward things from which they're separated. The idea of longing that so many queer and even immigrant people feel is very much present here.
1. A THOUSAND AND ONE by A. V. Rockwell - The directorial debut of Rockwell and the first leading role for R&B singer-turned-actress, Teyana Taylor is about a single mother in the inner city trying to take care of her son. Back in the 90's, there used to be more films about the African American experience, which included some coming-of-age stories. American cinema hasn't really provided much of those kinds of stories recently or within the past 20 years. The closest that I could put up to this one is Precious (2009) and Moonlight (2016). There are certainly aspects of both here. This film doesn't dwell in drugs, poverty or even homophobia as those aforementioned films do. It's also not as cynical about the idea of Black mothers as those aforementioned films either. Rockwell doesn't idealize the Black mother either. She instead taps into something else that is more profound.