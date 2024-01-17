Barbie1

On my personal blog, I published a Top 20 of films that came out this year theatrically that I loved. I culled the ten here from that blog. I provided links to my reviews of each of these films, which allow for my full thoughts, both good and bad about each of them.

10. BARBIE by Greta Gerwig

9. ARE YOU THERE GOD? IT'S ME, MARGARET. by Kelly Fremon Craig

8. LONESOME by Craig Boreham / JOYLAND by Saim Sadiq

7. POLITE SOCIETY by Nida Manzoor

6. MAY DECEMBER by Todd Haynes

5. FAIR PLAY by Chloe Domont

4. THE HOLDOVERS by Alexander Payne

3. OF AN AGE by Goran Stolevski

2. A THOUSAND AND ONE by A.V. Rockwell

1. THE COLOR PURPLE by Blitz Bazawule

