10. THE SHOW by Niall Horan - the 29-year-old used to be a member of One Direction, a boy band formed by Simon Cowell in 2010, which rose to be one of the biggest behind *NSync and Backstreet Boys. Horan went solo in 2017. This is the third album from the Irish pop star. It's his best reviewed as some critics note his move away from classic rock to more ballads and synth sound.
9. NEVER ENOUGH by Daniel Caesar - the 28-year-old Canadian R&B singer has been nominated for nine Grammy Awards. He won a Grammy at the 61st Grammy Awards for Best R&B Performance for his song "Best Part," which he made with H.E.R. He was also nominated for a song he made with Brandy. His claim to fame though came with the hit song he did with Justin Bieber called "Peaches," which was up for Song of the Year and Record of the Year at the 64th Grammy Awards. This album is his third. Here, he gives us some traditional and some say sedated R&B.
8. ME YOU & GOD by Jidenna - the Hip Hop or Afro-pop artist made my best of the year list back in 2017 with his debut album The Chief. This is his third record. He's 38. He graduated from Stanford University and worked as a teacher. He lived in Nigeria with his family until he was six. His family fled the country after being assaulted by guerilla fighters. He's had a passion for music since he was little. He signed to Janelle Monae's record label. His claim to fame came in 2016 when he was nominated for a Grammy Award for "Classic Man," a song that appeared on the Oscar-winning film Moonlight (2016).
7. ROACH by Miya Folick - the Half-Japanese singer-songwriter also made my best of the year list back in 2018 with her debut Premonitions. This is now her second album. What attracted me to this record in particular was the cool, punk way her song "Get Out of My House" was rendered, bolstering this idea that a person can be okay, if not better, alone sometimes. I also enjoyed how she made comparing herself to a cockroach also seem cool and punk.
6. ELECTROPHONIC CHRONIC by The Arcs - Dan Auerbach is a 44-year-old blues guitarist from Ohio who is mainly known for his involvement with The Black Keys, a duo he formed over 20 years ago. He's done a lot of collaborations over the decades. Ten years ago, he won the Grammy Award for Producer of the Year at the 55th ceremonies. The Arcs is a collaboration Auerbach created in 2015 with three other guitarists. Auerbach simply has a soulfulness to his music that makes it almost undeniable.
5. PETALS TO THORNS by D4vd - Born in Queens but raised in Houston, Texas, David Anthony Burke is a teenage artist who is into E-sports and released his song "Romantic Homicide," which went viral on TikTok. The label, Interscope Records picked it up and the single eventually was certified gold. The song and the video for it was inspired by Burke's love of film noir and anime. For someone who's only 18, his debut album is filled with a lot of soul.
4. HAPPY ENDING by Hifi Sean & David McAlmont - Sean Dickson was part of a Scottish rock band, known as The Soup Dragons, which formed in 1985. He was lead vocals and guitar. They recorded a cover of "I'm Free" by the Rolling Stones, which became The Soup Dragon's biggest hit. The band only lasted ten years but this year, nearly 30 years later, the band is in the middle of a reunion tour. In between the 90's and now, he started an electronic band called The High Fidelity. He married but later separated from his wife and family after coming out as gay. He started recording music as "Hifi Sean" in 2016. He began working with David McAlmont, a Black British gay singer, and this album reflects a lot of the club and dance influences he experienced after coming to New York. It also represents Dickson's emergence after spiraling into depression.
3. DRUNK ON A FLIGHT by Eloise - the 23-year-old from London has given us her debut album. Some critics call it a jazz-pop fusion and Eloise having "seductively smooth vocals." The record also has more traditional lullaby-like ballads. In the NME review, Eloise's debut is described as "walking the line between thrill and terror of getting what you want." The best summation simply calls her record "lo-fi neo-jazz." As a person who doesn't take too much to jazz, Eloise's album helps to bridge that gap.
2. HEAVY HEAVY by Young Fathers - This is the second Scottish musician or musicians to be featured on this list. I first learned of this band a decade ago when they released their mixtape Tape Two (2013). The lead song on that mixtape "I Heard" made it to my Best Music of 2013 list. Their second studio album White Men Are Black Men Too (2015) made my best of the year list and their third Cocoa Sugar (2018) also made my best of the year list. Is it a surprise that their fourth album would also make the cut. It's their best-selling album to date, but they're still unlikely to be recognized here in the United States. Yet, the trio continues to put out amazing hip hop sounds.
1. ENDLESS SUMMER VACATION by Miley Cyrus - the 30-year-old former child star is now one of the biggest pop stars in the country, if not world. This is her eighth studio album. Cyrus has made my best of the year list three times before. Her song "Flowers" is the lead single from this album and it became the fastest song in Spotify history to surpass a billion streams. It was number-one for 8, non-consecutive weeks. What starts out as a breakup song turns into a powerful and empowering, as well as pointed tune about self-love and not needing someone else to make you happy. "Flowers" is also my choice for Song of the Year at the 66th Grammy Awards coming up next.