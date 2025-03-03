This year's theme is "Molded By The Master." We're hearing all about this year's gathering of Faith Filled Women.
We sent DelmarvaLife's James McDonald to Robinson's Family of Businesses to show off their impressive coin collection and explain how you can get your valuables appraised.
Captain Rich Wiersberg visits us to read off a brand new list of fugitives for Most Wanted Monday.
It's women's history month, and we're previewing an event hosted by the Milford Museum that explore the Secret Rosies of WWII.
It's Mamma Mia Monday, and Chef Joe Bellia from Joe's La Roma is in the DelmarvaLife kitchen making Shrimp Parmigiana.
Then we head to the test kitchen with Mr. Food making a Beefed-up Split Pea Soup recipe that features hearty potatoes, stew meat, lots of veggies, and other tasty ingredients for an all-in-one pot that's sure to become a family favorite.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at 5.