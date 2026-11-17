We head out to Layton's Chance Vineyard & Winery to preview their old-fashioned Christmas market and wine sale.
Jimy Reid joins us from the Tri-County MLK Coalition, Inc. to tell us about their upcoming birthday celebration event.
DelmarvaLife's Alexis Griess is at Savour Restaurant checking out a couple of their gourmet seafood appetizers.
TidalHealth is explaining how their inviting folks to plunge into the frigid water at their upcoming Penguin Swim.
Author and personal chef Deborah Lee Walker is in the Kitchen Concepts Kitchen making her colorful acorn squash recipe.
In the test kitchen, Mr. Food is making Butternut Squash Roll looks like something you picked up at a fancy bakery.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.