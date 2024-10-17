Helping make Christmas magical, we hear how Outdoors Delmarva is teaming up with Toys For Tots for this year's Campout for Kids.
Nothing is more important than keeping kids safe, and we preview a conference hosted by Safe Kids Delaware.
Making mental health a daily priority and that's why we're joined by Healthy Minds for Shore to hear about the work they do.
TidalHealth Homecare provides the highest quality care, and they're telling us more about how they treat diseases like COPD.
We hear how the Pam Price Community Foundation is working to collect supplies for victims of recent natural disasters.
Our Throwback Thursday story spotlights survivors of a deadly Hurricane on Delmarva in 1936.
The 64th Annual Allen Lions Club Old-Fashioned Pit Beef Dinner is Sunday, November 10, From 11 am to 3 pm at Allen Community Hall.
Call 443-859-1270 to order for carryout.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.