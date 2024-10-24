It's a timeless romantic comedy and one of the greatest Broadway musicals, we preview The Community Players of Salisbury's production of "Guys & Dolls."
The weather might be getting you in the mood to flip on your gas fireplace, and Pemberton Appliance shows off how they can get your space back in perfect order.
Jim Duffy sits down to share how the iconic vocalist Ella Fitzgerald visited UMES and the obstacles she overcame to make her big break.
A delicious rockfish piccata is on the menu in the DelmarvaLife kitchen as we welcome back Chef Joe Bellia from Joe's La Roma.
Card tricks that'll make your jaw drop are up James' sleeve as he demonstrates a few magical moves.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.