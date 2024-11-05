Veterans and their families sacrifice so much for us, so we highlight how one town's Hometown Heroes group is creating a living tribute to their courage.
Santa, AKA George Jackson, is on the Mid-South Audio stage explaining how his scrolls for veterans mission is entering it's 30th year.
TidalHealth joins us to share how old-fashioned family medicine is still alive and well with their residency program.
James heads out to discover what Thanksgiving dish is most popular and tallies up their votes on election day.
We've got award-winning chef and Big 107.7's Steve Monz in the DelmavaLife kitchen making his marvelous monkey bread.
MONZ’S MARVELOUS MONKEY BREAD
Ingredients:
2 Cans of Butter Tastin’ Pillsbury Grands
1 stick of butter
1 Cup brown sugar
2 teaspoons cinnamon
Sugar & Cinnamon mix
In a small saucepan, combine 1 cup brown sugar, 2 teaspoons cinnamon and 1 stick of butter. Heat until the butter and sugar are melted to make a sauce. Then pour half of the sauce into the Bundt pan. Save the rest of the sauce to pour over the prepared diced biscuits.
Take 2 cans of biscuits and cut each biscuit into a ¼ and roll in a mixture of cinnamon and sugar. Place in a greased Bundt pan. Pour the remaining sauce over the top and bake at 350 degrees for 30-35 minutes.
Icing:
8 ounce package of cream cheese
½ cup powdered sugar
2 teaspoons Vanilla Extract
¼ cup Milk
Remove Monkey bread from pan and drizzle with the cream cheese icing.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.