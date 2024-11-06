We are with the recipient of the 2024 Lower Shore Distinguished Citizen Award, John Stern, hearing about his contributions to the community.
Honoring history and our veterans through a unique educational program, we'll hear how the T.A.D. students are making unique picture books.
We join Mr. Food in the test kitchen making Bacon Roasted Chicken is sure to be a hit with everyone, 'cause it's so moist, flavorful, and, well...there's bacon involved!
WBOC News anchors Steve Hammond and Hunter Landon sit down with us to discuss the legacy of Sussex County's Return Day.
James is outside putting a pumpkin to good use, demonstrating how they can be repurposed as bird feeders.
We're in the DelmarvaLife kitchen with Jack Chen from OC Chopsticks creating a colorful and delicious sushi platter.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.