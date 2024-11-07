Throwback Thursday is back today and we're learning about the origins of Christmas Cards and showing off some unique designs.
We join Mr. Food in the test kitchen making this recipe that's a cross between an ooey-gooey casserole and the best pepperoni pizza you've ever had. It'll only take you about 30 minutes to get these Pepperoni Pie Squares on the dinner table.
DryTek Crawlspace Solutions demonstrates the importance of crawlspace encapsulation and how it can actually benefit your health.
Wound care and the process of healing is so important for patients, we're with TidalHealth Home Care who explains why.
Pretty much everyone loves pizza, and we preview a special event with lots of hot slices benefiting veterans and their families. Contact Information for Kelly Hamilton's Vietnam Veteran Project:
Paul Suplee from UMES is in the DelmarvaLife kitchen making a fresh poached pear salad and inviting us to a gala dinner that creates scholarships.
Poached pear on greens, candied nuts, black garlic-maple vinaigrette
Serves 4
4 poached pear halves
Candied nuts, as needed
Pickled onions, as needed
Greens of your choice
1 Charred scallions per salad
1 c. Maple black garlic
vinaigrette, or as needed
POACHED PEAR
1 c. Water
1 c. Red wine
3 tbsp. Maple syrup or agave
1 tsp black pepper
2 pears, peeled and halved
1. Bring water, wine, syrup and pepper to a high simmer
2. Add pear halves and cook for about 15 minutes until al dente
3. Remove from heat and steep for another 10 minutes
4. Cool in icebox until service
VINAIGRETTE
1/2 c. Sherry vinegar
2 tsp. Dijon mustard
2 Tbsp. Maple syrup
2 cloves black garlic
Salt & pepper to taste
1 1/2 c. Mild olive oil
1. Add all ingredients to a high speed blender in order
2. Start blender on low and work up to high, blending until smooth or around 30 seconds
3. Chill until service
Serves 4
4 poached pear halves
Candied nuts, as needed
Pickled onions, as needed
Greens of your choice
1 Charred scallions per salad
1 c. Maple black garlic
vinaigrette, or as needed
POACHED PEAR
1 c. Water
1 c. Red wine
3 tbsp. Maple syrup or agave
1 tsp black pepper
2 pears, peeled and halved
1. Bring water, wine, syrup and pepper to a high simmer
2. Add pear halves and cook for about 15 minutes until al dente
3. Remove from heat and steep for another 10 minutes
4. Cool in icebox until service
VINAIGRETTE
1/2 c. Sherry vinegar
2 tsp. Dijon mustard
2 Tbsp. Maple syrup
2 cloves black garlic
Salt & pepper to taste
1 1/2 c. Mild olive oil
1. Add all ingredients to a high speed blender in order
2. Start blender on low and work up to high, blending until smooth or around 30 seconds
3. Chill until service
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.