We all know the song and the story, but we are previewing a very unique production of a holiday favorite, Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer.
They're a seasonal favorite flavor, we are checking out some homemade sweet potato pie and sweet potato biscuit recipes with Terri Tribeck.
Sweet Potato Biscuits
31/2 cup Baked Sweet Potato (Mashed)
1 1/2 cup Sugar
1 1/4 cup Butter( Room temperature)
4 1/2 cups all purpose flour
3 tablespoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
Chill Dough for 4 hrs then roll out and cutvout buiscuitd
Bake at 350degrees for 15-18 minutues
Sweet Potato Pie
Blind bake a pie shell lightly golden
2 cups sweet potatoes
6 tablespoons of butter1/2 cup of sugar,1/2 cup brown sugar 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
Dash of nutmeg
Cap Full of vanilla
Three eggs beaten
Bake 45 mins or
Until a knife comes out clean when stuck in the middle of pie
Cute cats and dogs like Gumby and Old Bay are on our brand new list of furry friends on today's Pet Connect.
Snacks & Company are on the Mid-South Audio Stage showing off both their cool acoustic chords and rocking electric tones for us.
